BTC Pipeline 2025: Operating Costs Drop While Capital Investment Doubles

2026-02-12 07:04:58

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In 2025, approximately $131 million was spent on operating expenses for the Baku‐Tbilisi‐Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline and about $98 million on capital expenditures, marking a 10.3 percent decrease in operating costs and roughly a 2.2‐fold increase in capital spending compared with 2024, according to BP's latest operational results, AzerNEWS reports.

