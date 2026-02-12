BTC Pipeline 2025: Operating Costs Drop While Capital Investment Doubles
In 2025, approximately $131 million was spent on operating expenses for the Baku‐Tbilisi‐Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline and about $98 million on capital expenditures, marking a 10.3 percent decrease in operating costs and roughly a 2.2‐fold increase in capital spending compared with 2024, according to BP's latest operational results, AzerNEWS reports.
