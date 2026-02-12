(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) ATEX Extends High-Grade Breccia Mineralization by 100 Meters to the North at the B2B Zone February 12, 2026 7:00 AM EST | Source: ATEX Resources Inc. High-Grade Interval of 56 Meters at 2.36% CuEq Within 592 Meters of 1.04% CuEq The B2B Zone Remains Open Along Strike Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) (OTCQB: ATXRF) (" ATEX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce results from ATXD32, the third drill hole completed in the Phase VI program, along with updated and complete results from ATXD26B at the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project (" Valeriano " or the " Project ") in the Atacama Region of Chile. Six diamond rigs continue to operate at the Project and have completed 19,800 meters (" m "), representing 80% of the 25,000m Phase VI drill target. The drill program is tracking ahead of schedule; however, assay laboratory turnaround times have lengthened due to elevated seasonal industry demand. Results will be released as they become available. Highlights: ATXD32 intersected 56m of 2.36% copper equivalent ( " CuEq " ) (1.49% copper " Cu ", 0.78 g/t gold " Au ", 4.9 g/t silver " Ag ", 20.6 g/t molybdenum " Mo "), within a broader interval of 592m of 1.04% CuEq (0.69% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au, 1.6 g/t Ag, 105.5 g/t Mo) in the B2B Zone, extending the high-grade core of the B2B Zone by approximately 100m north along strike, where current drilling is testing further extensions. Final results for ATXD26B defined long high-grade intervals, intersecting 186m of 2.15% CuEq (1.33% Cu, 0.72 g/t Au, 4.0 g/t Ag, 80.8 g/t Mo) within a broader record interval of 887m of 1.06% CuEq (0.65% Cu, 0.35 g/t Au, 2.1 g/t Ag, 87.6 g/t Mo) from a depth of 763m. Follow up drilling to the south of hole ATXD26B is targeting an extension of the B2B Zone in an area approximately 350m long by over 200m wide. The drilling is following up from hole ATXD28 drilled in Phase V, which intersected the periphery of this area and included 90m of 0.95% CuEq (0.71% Cu, 0.30 g/t Au, 1.4 g/t Ag, 80 g/t Mo) at elevations in line with the high-grade B2B Zone core. "Results from hole ATXD32 represent another standout intercept in the B2B Zone extending the high-grade core by approximately 100 meters to the north and further validating the Valeriano Porphyry high-grade trend," commented Chris Beer, Interim CEO of ATEX. "Together, ATXD32 and ATXD26B continue to meaningfully expand the B2B Zone, with additional drilling underway to test further extensions to the north and south. We are also encouraged by the additional information we can tie-in to these results with drilling from previous campaigns, notably hole ATXD28 from the Phase V program, an area that could provide significant growth for the B2B Zone. I am very proud of the ATEX team for driving Phase VI forward ahead of schedule and building on the strong momentum of previous campaigns." Technical Summary:

ATXD32 intersected 56 metres ( " m " ) of 2.36% copper equivalent ( " CuEq " ) (1.49% Cu, 0.78 Au, 4.9 g/t Ag, 20.6 g/t Mo), within a broader interval of 592m of 1.04% CuEq (0.69% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au, 1.6 g/t Ag, 105.5 g/t Mo) in the B2B Zone.



The total mineralized interval including B2B and porphyry mineralization is 1,080m of 0.89% CuEq (0.53% Cu, 0.31 g/t Au, 1.6 g/t Ag, 73.1 g/t Mo), starting from a depth of 760m downhole.



Extending the high-grade core of the B2B Zone by approximately ~100m north along strike, where current drilling is testing further extensions.

Additionally, mineralization below the B2B Zone intersected 144m of 1.06% CuEq (0.46% Cu, 0.55 g/t Au, 2.7 g/t Ag, 2.0 g/t Mo) along the high-grade porphyry trend where the hole was terminated in early porphyry.

Final results for ATXD26B defined long high-grade intervals, intersecting 186m of 2.15% CuEq (1.33% Cu, 0.72 g/t Au, 4.0 g/t Ag, 80.8 g/t Mo) within a broader record interval of 887m of 1.06% CuEq (0.65% Cu, 0.35 g/t Au, 2.1 g/t Ag, 87.6 g/t Mo) from a depth of 763m.



As previously announcedi this hole extends the B2B Zone by 100 meters down dip, with an increase in grade compared to the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimateii.

Chalcopyrite and bornite mineralization with associated brecciation, characteristic of the B2B Zone was intersected from approximately 1,050m to 1,400m downhole, before entering well mineralized early porphyry associated with the high-grade trend, intersecting 182m of 0.75% CuEq (0.40% Cu, 0.32 g/t Au, 1.9 g/t Ag, 16.4 g/t Mo).

Follow up drilling to the south of ATXD26B is targeting an extension of the B2B Zone in an area approximately 350m long by over 200m wide, where previous drilling has not tested mineralization above the porphyry. Hole ATXD28 iii drilled in Phase V intersected the periphery of this area and included 90m of 0.95% CuEq (0.71% Cu, 0.30 g/t Au, 1.4 g/t Ag, 80 g/t Mo) at a comparable elevation to the high-grade B2B Zone core (Figure 1). Table 1 - Complete Results for ATX26B and ATXD32

Hole ID From To Interval Cu Au Ag Mo CuEq % Zone

(m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) MRS (1) ATXD26B 763 1,650 887 0.65 0.35 2.1 87.6 1.06

Incl. 1,014 1,462 448 0.94 0.51 2.9 70.9 1.52 B2B Incl. 1,076 1,262 186 1.33 0.72 4.0 80.8 2.15 B2B Incl. 1,332 1,394 62 1.12 0.69 4.3 24.2 1.89 B2B And 1,468 1,650 182 0.40 0.32 1.9 16.4 0.75 Porphyry ATXD32 760 1,840 1,080 0.53 0.31 1.6 73.1 0.89

Incl. 846 1,438 592 0.69 0.29 1.6 105.5 1.04 B2B Incl. 1,228 1,284 56 1.49 0.78 4.9 20.6 2.36 B2B Incl. 1,322 1,390 68 0.95 0.49 2.6 13.0 1.49 B2B Incl. 1,558 1,702 144 0.46 0.55 2.7 2.0 1.06 Porphyry And 2,010 2,134 124 0.28 0.34 2.0 8.5 0.66 Porphyry

Notes:

(1) CuEq calculated using recoveries assumed in 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate (see Valeriano Technical Report) using the formula: Cu (%) + 1.04991243188302 x Au (g/t) + 0.00824244819238401 x Ag (g/t) + 0.000357909627766355 * Mo (g/t).

(2) CuEq reported assuming metal prices of US$2,750/oz Au, US$3.80/lb Cu, US$27/oz Ag, and US$22/lb Mo.

(3) CuEq reported assuming recoveries of Cu 94%, Au 95%, Ag 80% and Mo 64%.

(4) ATXD26B was composited at a cut-off of 0.3% CuEq with an internal dilution of 34m for 763m to 1,650m

(5) ATXD32 was composited at a cut-off of 0.3% CuEq with an internal dilution of 44m for 760m to 1,818m, 26m for 846m to 1,438m and 2m for 2,010m to 2,134m.







Figure 1. Long-Section of B2B and Porphyry Models iv

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2. Plan Map of Phase VI Drill Holes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Phase VI Drill Program Update

The Phase VI drill program continues with six diamond drill rigs active on site and has completed 80% of the targeted 25,000m of drilling. Approximately 9,000m have been drilled in the high-grade B2B Zone, with a further 10,800m completed on nearby high-grade breccia targets. Details of drill holes currently in progress are provided below. Assay results will be reported as they are finalized and received from the laboratory.

Hole Zone Status Description B2B Zone ATXD19A B2B In progress Southern extension of B2B ATXD25D B2B Assays pending NW extension of B2B Zone ATXD25E B2B In progress Depth extension potential in central B2B Zone ATXD26C B2B Assays pending NE extension of B2B and SW B2B-like target called "B3B" ATXD31 B2B In progress NW continuity at lower elevation of B2B Zone, potentially into the HG porphyry core New Breccia Targets ATXD30 B4B Assays pending ~600m NE of the B2B Zone ATXD33 SE of B2B Assays pending ~1 km SE of mineralized center ATXD34A B3B Assays pending ~130m E of the B2B Zone ATXD35 B3B Assays pending Potential high-grade mineralization E of B2B Zone ATXD36 B5B Assays pending New Mag Anomaly, potential breccia body NE of ATXD30 ATXD37 B5B In progress New Mag Anomaly, 480m north of the B2B Zone Valeriano Porphyry ATXD39 Porphyry In progress Southern extension of porphyry high-grade trend

Quality Control & Quality Assurance

Drill holes are collared with a PQ drill bit, reduced to HQ and, sequentially, to NQ as the drill holes progressed deeper. Drill core produced by the drill rigs was extracted from the core tubes by the drill contractor under the supervision of ATEX employees, marked for consistent orientation and placed in core boxes with appropriate depth markers added. Full core boxes were then sealed before being transported by ATEX personnel to the Valeriano field camp. Core at the field camp is processed, quick logged, checked for recovery, photographed, and marked for specific gravity, geotechnical studies and for assays. From camp, the core is transferred to a secure core-cutting facility in Vallenar, operated by IMG, a third-party consultant. Here, the core trays are weighed before being cut using a diamond saw under ATEX personnel oversight. ATEX geologists working at this facility double-check the selected two-metre sample intervals, placing the samples in seal bags and ensuring that the same side of the core is consistently sampled. Reference numbers are assigned to each sample and each sample is weighed. The core trays with the remaining half-core are weighed and photographed. Additionally, core logs are updated, and specific gravity and geotechnical samples are collected. The remaining core is stored in racks at the Company's secure facility in Vallenar.

From Vallenar samples are sent to an ALS preparation facility in Copiapó. ALS is an accredited laboratory which is independent of the Company. The prepared samples were sent to the ALS assay laboratories in either Santiago, Chile or Lima, Peru for gold (Au-AA24), copper (Cu-AA62), molybdenum (Mo-AA62) and silver (Ag-AA62) assays as well as and multi-element ICP (ME-MS61) analysis. No data quality problems were indicated by the QA/QC program.

Qualified Person

Mr. Ben Pullinger, P.Geo., registered with the Professional Geoscientists Ontario, is a "qualified person" (as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ")) and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release on the Valeriano Copper Gold Porphyry Project. Mr. Pullinger, a former senior officer and director of the Company, is not considered to be "independent" of the Company for purposes of Section 1.5 of NI 43-101. Mr. Pullinger resigned as President and CEO of the Company and from the Board of Directors of the Company effective January 31, 2026, and continues to serve as an advisor to the Company in connection with its technical disclosure during a transition period.

Mineral Resource Estimate

The mineral resource estimate on Valeriano (the " 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate ") is supported by the technical report titled "Independent Technical Report for the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, Atacama Region, Chile" and dated November 3, 2025 (with an effective date of September 23, 2025), which was prepared for ATEX by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 (the " Valeriano Technical Report ").

About ATEX

ATEX is exploring the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project which is located within the emerging copper gold porphyry mineral belt linking the prolific El Indio High-Sulphidation Belt to the south with the Maricunga Gold Porphyry Belt to the north, located in the Atacama Region, Chile. This emerging belt, informally referred to as the Link Belt, hosts several copper gold porphyry deposits at various stages of development including, Filo del Sol (Lundin Mining/BHP), Josemaria (Lundin Mining/BHP), Lunahausi (NGEx Minerals), La Fortuna (Teck Resources/Newmont) and El Encierro (Antofagasta/Barrick). Valeriano hosts a large, high-grade, copper-gold porphyry Mineral Resource: an Indicated Resource of 475 Mt at 0.88% CuEq (0.58% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au, 1.39 g/t Ag and 70.4 g/t Mo) at a cutoff grade of 0.35% Cu, and an Inferred resource of 1,511 Mt at 0.75% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 1.16 g/t Ag and 70.6 g/t Mo) at a cut-off grade of 0.35% Cu, as reported on September 23, 2025.

