Elcora Closes Final Tranche Of Private Placement

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. (TSX.V: ERA | Frankfurt: ELM0 | OTCQB: ECORF), (the "Company" or "Elcora"), is pleased to announce that it has closed a third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the“ Offering”).

As announced on January 23, 2026 and January 30, 2026, the first and second tranches of the Offering consisted of gross proceeds of approximately $2,250,000 for the sale of 18,749,999 Units at a price of $0.12 per Unit.

Accordingly, upon completion of the Third Tranche, the Company has raised a combined aggregate total gross proceeds of $2,999,040.48 for the sale of a combined 24,992,004 Units at $0.12 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) share purchase warrant (a“Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable for an additional share at a price of $0.16 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from issuance.

No finders' fees were paid and no control person was created. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general working capital purposes. All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and final acceptance by the Exchange.

One of the Company's Directors participated in the Offering and acquired a total of 2,000,001 Units for total gross proceeds of approximately $240,000.

Early Warning Disclosure

Pursuant to the Offering, Skyline Resources Trading FZE (the“Subscriber') has acquired 6,242,005 Units under the Offering. Prior to the Offering, the Subscriber held no Shares or Warrants of the Company, which represented 0% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. After giving effect to the Offering, the Subscriber beneficially owns and controls a total of 6,242,005 Shares and 6,242,005 Warrants, which represents 14.85% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis and 18.63% on a fully diluted basis. The Subscriber acquired the Units for investment purposes. The Subscriber intends to evaluate their investment in the Company and to increase or decrease their shareholdings from time to time as they may determine appropriate. A copy of the early warning report being filed by the Subscriber may be obtained by contacting the Company at 604-687-2038.

In accordance with Exchange policies, the securities issued to the Subscriber will be held in escrow by the Company and will not be released to the Subscriber until the Exchange has provided final clearance of the Subscriber's Personal Information Form.

MI 61-101 Disclosure

The participation by insiders in the Offering is considered to be a“related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61- 101”). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities being issued nor the consideration being paid exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated battery material company. Elcora can process, refine, and produce battery related minerals and metals. As part of the vertical integration strategy Elcora has developed a cost-effective process to purify high-quality battery metals and minerals that are commercially scalable. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for vertical integration of the battery minerals and metals industry.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock Exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This News Release includes certain“forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and reserves, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Elcora, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Elcora's expectations are exploration risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Elcora with securities regulators.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.