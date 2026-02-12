Man Critical After Stray Bull Hits His Bike In Noida Sector 168 Video

Prakhar, a Noida resident, suffered serious brain injuries after a stray bull collided with his bike in Sector 168 on Tuesday evening. Though he was wearing a helmet, his broken glasses reportedly caused head damage. He is undergoing treatment.

A man named Prakhar is fighting for his life after being hit by a stray bull on a busy road in Noida Sector 168. The accident happened on Tuesday evening while he was returning home from office.

A video shared by his brother shows a bull walking in the middle of the road. Prakhar was riding his bike at a slow speed and was wearing a helmet. However, the sudden collision left him with serious head injuries.

My brother Prakhar is battling for his life with brain injuries in Apollo, Delhi was hit by a stray bull right on the road in Noida Sector 168 on tuesday evening while returning from office bike was slow, he was wearing a helmet also.@myogiadityanath @MedhaRoopam twitter/V8jGJZF93o

He was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Delhi, where doctors are treating him. According to updates shared online, the victim is now conscious but remains under medical care. Earlier, his brother said he was in the middle of surgeries.

Family members said that although Prakhar was wearing a helmet, his glasses broke during the impact. The broken pieces reportedly caused damage to his brain. Doctors are trying their best to stabilise him.

The incident has once again raised concerns about stray animals roaming freely on roads in Noida and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

After the video was posted, many people expressed shock and sadness. Several users prayed for his recovery and offered help, including support with blood units and medical needs.

Some users raised questions about road safety in India. One person wrote that driving has become risky because of stray animals and poor road management. Another suggested wearing a tight-fitting helmet to reduce the risk of head injury.

☹️Bike Driving & in general driving in India has gone very risky & now these stray animals and gov digging open pits have made it even more deadily your brother survives & recovers soon

A few people asked whether Prakhar was riding on the wrong side. Others said the bull might have been blinded by high-beam lights. Some felt the rider hit the bull rather than the bull hitting him.

Looks like the bull was blinded by the high beam light of his bike and crashed into it unintentionally in confusion.

There were also political comments blaming authorities for not controlling stray animals. Some users criticised the government, while others said citizens must remain alert and careful on roads.

The incident has sparked a wider debate about stray cattle and road safety. Many people said that stray dogs, cows and bulls have become a serious problem in cities and towns. Some shared personal stories of vehicle damage caused by animals on roads.

This is so terrible.. I hope he recovers well. Human life here is cheap. we are doomed to be governed by incompetent, lethargic and corrupt administration.

At the same time, others reminded riders to stay alert and reduce speed when they see animals ahead. Some suggested using cars instead of bikes for better safety.

Prakhar's brother has been sharing updates on social media. He confirmed that Prakhar is conscious now. Many strangers have reached out with prayers and offers of help.

As doctors continue treatment, the case has become a reminder of the dangers posed by stray animals on busy roads.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement about the incident.