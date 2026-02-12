Maha Shivratri 2026: 15Th Or 16Th February? Know Correct Date, Time, Puja Muhurat

Maha Shivratri 2026 Date: Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalgun. This time, because the Chaturdashi tithi starts in the evening, people are confused about whether to celebrate Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri is celebrated every year on the Chaturdashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Phalgun month. This day is very special for devotees of Shiva. It's also celebrated as the day of Shiva-Parvati's wedding and Lord Shiva's manifestation. If you want to know when Maha Shivratri is in 2026, read on.

There's confusion about the date of Maha Shivratri this time. If you're also wondering whether it's on February 15 or 16, we'll clear it up for you. This time, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on Sunday, February 15.

According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturdashi tithi for Maha Shivratri 2026 starts at 5:04 PM on Feb 15 and ends at 5:34 PM on Feb 16. Since midnight puja is very auspicious, it will be celebrated on Sunday, Feb 15.



Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 5:04 PM on February 15, 2026

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 5:34 PM on February 16, 2026 Maha Shivratri fast Parana time is from 6:33 AM to 3:10 PM on February 16.



First Prahar Puja Time - 6:11 PM to 9:23 PM

Second Prahar Puja Time - 9:23 PM to 12:35 AM, Feb 16

Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:35 AM to 3:47 AM, Feb 16 Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 3:47 AM to 6:59 AM, Feb 16



On Shivratri, take a fast vow after your morning bath.

Bathe again in the evening before the puja.

Worship Lord Shiva in all four prahars. Perform Panchamrit Abhishek on the Shivling.

Keep a lamp lit all night.

Offer belpatra, bhang, datura, fruits, and sweets.

Chant“Om Namah Shivaya”. Break the fast the next day after sunrise.