New 'Babri Masjid' In Murshidabad Won't Last, Says UP Dy CM Maurya

UP Ministers Oppose Mosque Name

Amid the heated debate over the construction of a new 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday opposed the construction of a mosque under the name of Babur, asserting that it will not be built, and if completed, then "it will not last". Speaking to ANI, Maurya emphasised that India is a country of devotees of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Lord Shiva, and "not of devotees of Babur", clarifying that there is no objection to the construction of a mosque, but the opposition is to the name. "It (Mosque) will not be made, and even if it is made, it will not last. This is the country of devotees of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Lord Shiva, not of devotees of Babur. We have no objection to the construction of the mosque, but we will definitely oppose it if the mosque is built in the name of Babur." Maurya said.

Expressing similar sentiments, Uttar Pradesh minister Anil Rajbhar also stated that a mosque in the name of a "plunderer" will not be tolerated, while maintaining that there is no objection to the construction of a new mosque. "No one has any objection to building a mosque, but if someone tries to build a mosque in the name of a plunderer, or if someone with an anti-India mindset does such a thing in the name of an aggressor, it should not be tolerated at all, and the people of West Bengal will not tolerate it either. This country will not tolerate such a mentality either. This is very bad." Rajbhar stated.

JUP Chief Vows to Build Mosque

Earlier, an FIR was filed against Jan Unnayan Party (JUP) chief Humayun Kabir regarding the construction of the Babri Masjid. Jan Unnayan Party Chief Humayun Kabir, on Thursday, expressed confidence that the new 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad's Rejinagar will be built, noting that members of the Muslim community support its construction.

Speaking to ANI, Kabir said, "The Muslim population supports the Babri Masjid. This Babri Masjid will be built for sure...I have good relations with the non-Muslims as well." He further emphasised that he wants the betterment of everyone.

Earlier on Monday, the Jan Unnayan Party Chief had also launched the 'Babri Yatra' march from Plassey in Nadia district to Rejinagar in Murshidabad district. Speaking during the yatra, Kabir said, "The work of Babri Masjid has been started, and today the Babri Yatra has also started... This yatra will end after we cover 285 kilometres. "The march aimed to cover a distance of 285 kilometres, highlighting issues related to the Babri Masjid.

On Wednesday, the construction phase of a new mosque, which is intended to be named the 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad's Rejinagar, was declared to be completed within the next 2 years.

TMC Takes Dig at JUP Chief

Earlier, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee took a dig at Humayun Kabir, who had earlier joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that "demolished the mosque". He said that there was no difference between Kabir and the BJP since they play politics over the "temple mosque" issue. (ANI)

