TOTVS 4Q25: Recurring Revenue Machine Delivers 44% Earnings Growth And Flips To Net Cash

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) 3 Key Points - Consolidated net income of R$ 273.5 million ($53M) in 4Q25, up 44.3% year-on-year, driven by recurring revenue growth of 18.2% and operating leverage that pushed adjusted EBITDA margin to 27.1% - a 170-basis-point expansion. - Full-year 2025 delivered adjusted net income of R$ 909.8 million ($175M), up 25.6%, alongside net revenue of R$ 5.75 billion ($1.1B), advancing 17.3%. Annual adjusted EBITDA reached R$ 1.5 billion ($288M), growing 22.3%. - Balance sheet swung from R$ 273.8 million ($53M) in net debt a year ago to R$ 195.6 million ($38M) in net cash at year-end - while ARR closed 2025 at R$ 5.5 billion ($1.1B), up 18%, powered by a record level of new sales. 01 Headline Numbers TOTVS closed the fourth quarter of 2025 with consolidated net income of R$ 273.5 million ($53M), a 44.3% jump from the year-ago period. The adjusted net income figure - which strips out non-recurring items - came in at R$ 258 million ($50M), up 14.0%, highlighting the gap between headline and underlying growth attributable largely to non-operating items. Consolidated net revenue reached R$ 1.506 billion ($290M), growing 16.3% year-on-year, while adjusted EBITDA hit R$ 408.7 million ($79M), a 24.3% increase that lifted the margin 170 basis points to 27.1%. The EBITDA growth rate running well ahead of revenue confirms the operating leverage story the company has been telegraphing. For full-year 2025, net revenue totaled R$ 5.75 billion ($1.1B), up 17.3%, with adjusted net income of R$ 909.8 million ($175M), advancing 25.6%. Annual adjusted EBITDA reached R$ 1.5 billion ($288M), growing 22.3%. Recurring revenue now accounts for 91% of total revenue, up 200 basis points year-on-year - underscoring the maturity of the subscription transition. 02 Key Figures

Metric 4Q25 Y/Y Chg Net Income (Consolidated) R$ 273.5M ($53M) +44.3% Net Income (Adjusted) R$ 258M ($50M) +14.0% Net Revenue R$ 1.506B ($290M) +16.3% Recurring Revenue - +18.2% Adjusted EBITDA R$ 408.7M ($79M) +24.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.1% +1.7 pp Operating Expenses R$ 785.7M ($151M) +7.0% Net Financial Result –R$ 0.1M vs –R$ 25.1M Cash & Equivalents R$ 1.785B ($343M) - Net Cash / (Net Debt) R$ 195.6M ($38M) vs –R$ 273.8M

03 What Drove the Quarter

Recurring Revenue Expansion

Recurring revenue grew 18.2% in Q4, driven by the continued expansion of SaaS and Cloud offerings. The company reported a record level of new sales (gross ARR additions) in the quarter, with strong cross-sell and up-sell dynamics across the installed base. Even in a seasonally softer quarter, TOTVS maintained robust net ARR additions of R$ 167 million ($32M).

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) closed 2025 at R$ 5.5 billion ($1.1B), up 18% year-on-year. Notably, the company neutralized a lower contribution from inflation-based price adjustments (IGP-M was less favorable) through volume and mix - a signal that organic demand, not just pass-through pricing, is powering the growth engine.

Operating Leverage

The EBITDA-to-revenue spread was the clearest expression of operating leverage: adjusted EBITDA grew 24.3% on 16.3% revenue growth, with operating expenses rising only 7.0% - less than half the pace of revenue. This gap reflects both the inherent scalability of subscription software and management's discipline in controlling hiring and G&A while the recurring base compounds. The 27.1% adjusted EBITDA margin continues a steady upward trajectory.

Balance Sheet Reset

The financial result was nearly flat at negative R$ 0.1 million ($0M), a dramatic improvement from a R$ 25.1 million ($5M) net expense in 4Q24. At year-end, TOTVS held R$ 1.785 billion ($343M) in cash against R$ 1.59 billion ($306M) in gross debt - putting it in a net cash position of R$ 195.6 million ($38M), compared to R$ 273.8 million ($53M) in net debt twelve months earlier. That is a R$ 469 million swing in net financial position.

Vertical 4Q25 Revenue Y/Y Chg Gestão (ERP / Core) R$ 1.34B ($258M) +16.5% Business Performance (RD Station) R$ 166.8M ($32M) +14.4% Techfin (JV with Itaú) R$ 96.5M ($19M) +0.2%

04 Segment Breakdown

Gestão remains the dominant engine, contributing nearly 89% of consolidated revenue. Within Gestão, recurring revenue grew 19% year-on-year in Q4, with SaaS and Cloud revenue surging 28%. The segment's recurring revenue surpassed R$ 1.2 billion in the quarter - marking the 27th consecutive quarter of double-digit recurring revenue growth. Full-year Gestão revenue reached R$ 5.1 billion ($981M), up 18%.

RD Station, the marketing automation and commercial performance platform serving SMBs, delivered 14.4% revenue growth. While a step below the Gestão vertical's pace, this represents steady re-acceleration for a segment that had been a source of concern in prior years, and benefits from scale-driven margin gains.

Techfin - the Itaú joint venture that embeds credit and financial services inside the ERP ("ERP Banking") - was essentially flat at R$ 96.5 million ($19M) in net funding revenue, growing just 0.2%. The stagnation reflects a deliberate strategy of measured credit origination in a high-Selic environment, prioritizing portfolio quality over volume.

05 Management Signals

On recurring revenue growth: "The expansion of Recurring Revenue was sustained by the growth of SaaS and Cloud, a historic record of new sales, and strong cross-sell and up-sell dynamics across the installed base. Even in a seasonally more challenging quarter, the company neutralized the lower pricing effect and maintained robust net ARR additions."

On operating leverage: The company noted that EBITDA growth outpacing revenue "evidences the capture of operating leverage," with expense dilution as recurring revenue scales - signaling that the margin expansion trajectory is structural, not one-off.

The messaging emphasizes two strategic themes for 2026. First, AI integration as a priority - with management signaling plans to embed artificial intelligence across the product suite to deepen penetration and increase willingness to pay. Second, the upcoming Linx integration - recently approved by CADE - which should add a complementary retail-focused ERP and payments ecosystem to the Gestão vertical, potentially unlocking significant cross-selling and revenue synergies.

06 Strategic Moves

The sale of Dimensa - the financial technology joint venture with B3 - to Evertec Brasil for an enterprise value of R$ 950 million ($183M) was finalized in early February 2026. The transaction simplifies TOTVS's corporate structure, unlocks approximately R$ 285 million ($55M) in incremental net cash, and frees roughly R$ 450 million ($87M) in previously restricted cash that was consolidated but ring-fenced within Dimensa.

Separately, CADE approved the Linx acquisition without restrictions. The Linx integration - expected to proceed through 2026 - gives TOTVS a complementary retail-facing ERP platform with strong payment processing capabilities. Analysts view the combination as strategically compelling, extending TOTVS's reach into mid-market retail and omnichannel commerce while adding a payments monetization layer to the cross-sell playbook.

07 What the Street Is Saying

TOTS3 had pulled back roughly 20% from its November 2025 peak of R$ 48.40 heading into the result, creating what several banks described as an asymmetric entry point. Safra and Itaú BBA both upgraded the stock to Buy in early February, arguing the correction was technical and flow-driven rather than fundamental.

BTG Pactual maintains a Buy rating with a R$ 55 target, highlighting the Dimensa divestiture as unlocking management focus on core operations. Itaú BBA has a R$ 51 target, projecting 22% annualized earnings growth over the next three years. Citi remains at Neutral with a R$ 47 target, viewing the valuation as fair but noting limited upside relative to other names in their coverage universe.

At the current price of approximately R$ 39.34, TOTS3 trades at a trailing P/E of around 29x and a P/BV of 4.6x. The stock has appreciated 16.8% over the past twelve months. Market capitalization stands at roughly R$ 23.6 billion ($4.5B), with a trailing dividend yield of 1.6% - reflecting the company's prioritization of reinvestment over distributions.

08 What to Watch Next

Linx integration execution is the biggest catalyst. The Linx acquisition adds meaningful revenue scale, but integration risk is real - especially given TOTVS's mixed track record with large M&A (the Dimensa experience being a cautionary tale). How quickly the retail payments layer monetizes through the Gestão installed base will determine whether the deal creates or destroys value.

Techfin reacceleration is the secondary question. At essentially zero growth, the Itaú JV is currently a passenger in the revenue story. With Selic at 15%, embedded ERP lending remains constrained - but any signaling of credit easing by the central bank could catalyze a material pickup in this high-margin vertical. Management has flagged plans to launch cash management products through Techfin in 2026.

The margin trajectory will test investor patience on valuation. At 29x trailing earnings, the stock prices in sustained above-market growth and continued margin expansion. Any quarter where EBITDA growth converges with revenue growth - indicating that operating leverage has plateaued - could trigger a de-rating. The 27th consecutive quarter of double-digit recurring revenue growth is an extraordinary streak, but the law of large numbers and a potentially decelerating Brazilian economy in 2026 make sustaining the cadence incrementally harder.

09 Risk Factors

SMB churn risk in a high-rate environment is the fundamental concern. TOTVS serves more than 70,000 clients, heavily concentrated in Brazil's small and mid-sized enterprise segment. Elevated Selic rates compress SMB cash flows and, historically, can trigger delayed renewals or downgrades in subscription tiers - particularly for discretionary modules like analytics and RD Station.

Competitive intensity from global cloud players continues to build. As AWS, Microsoft, and SAP deepen their footprints in Brazilian mid-market ERP, TOTVS faces growing pressure to accelerate cloud migration and AI capabilities to defend its installed base. The company's vertical integration and local tax compliance expertise provide a moat, but the competitive runway is not infinite.

Integration risk from Linx cannot be understated. TOTVS 's M&A track record includes the challenging Dimensa experience, which consumed management attention for years before being divested. The Linx deal is significantly larger and more complex, involving retail-specific workflows and a payments infrastructure that must be integrated without disrupting either company's existing client base.

10 Sector Context

TOTVS remains the undisputed leader in Brazilian enterprise software, and one of the few B3-listed technology names that consistently delivers double-digit recurring revenue growth with expanding margins. The company's model - combining ERP, marketing automation, and embedded finance under one platform - has no direct publicly traded peer on the Brazilian exchange, making it a default allocation for investors seeking tech exposure within Ibovespa.

The stock's 52-week range of R$ 25.89 to R$ 48.40 reflects both the enthusiasm around the subscription transition and the sensitivity to Brazilian macro sentiment. With recurring revenue at 91% of total, a net cash balance sheet, and two potentially transformative strategic moves in play (Linx integration and Dimensa divestiture), TOTVS enters 2026 with its operational model arguably in its strongest-ever position - even as the valuation premium demands continued flawless execution.