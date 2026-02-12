403
Steel Frame Homes Dominates Türkiye’s Housing Market
(MENAFN) Turkish prefabricated housing manufacturer Karmod declared Thursday that steel-frame residential structures have captured market dominance among homebuyers prioritizing structural integrity and expedited building timelines.
"Steel homes spare prospective homeowners the burden of coordinating multiple craftsmen," Chief Executive Officer Mehmet Cankaya stated in company announcements.
Cankaya identified three critical consumer priorities emerging from client consultations: "structural safety, construction processes progressing smoothly without requiring the homeowner's involvement at every stage, and manageable budget advantages."
"The steel-frame housing model fully meets these expectations and is therefore emerging as the leading preference for detached homes in Türkiye," he said.
The executive emphasized that steel-constructed residences have attracted significant attention from prospective homeowners due to enhanced safety features and simplified building procedures, addressing a persistent consumer question: "Should I build a reinforced concrete or a steel home?"
"The level of safety offered by steel homes and the solution they provide to the problem of organizing different craftsmen have been the main factors eliminating this dilemma. Today, those planning to build a detached home come to us directly with a preference for steel homes," he explained.
Budget advantage
Cankaya underscored dual benefits in construction speed and financial efficiency, noting buyers demand transparent total cost projections from project inception.
Extended construction schedules in alternative building methods frequently trigger budget escalation beyond original projections, he observed. "Steel homes attract particular interest from those seeking to own a home because of their manageable budget advantages. The very fast pace of steel home construction ensures that the budget determined at the outset is preserved. Having craftsmanship-intensive processes handled by the manufacturer prevents potential budget overruns. With their structural safety and manageable budget advantages, steel homes have become the most preferred housing model in detached residential construction."
Cankaya highlighted that steel-frame options encompass upscale villa configurations, characterizing the approach as pioneering construction methodology delivering adaptable solutions across diverse consumer requirements.
Announcing expanded duplex-style portfolios targeting luxury residential segments, Cankaya concluded: "With their structural safety, modern design, and ergonomics, steel homes fully meet expectations in the luxury housing segment."
