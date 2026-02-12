Brazil's 2026 Race Tightens As Flávio Bolsonaro Closes The Gap On Lula

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points - A Genial/Quaest poll shows Lula leading Flávio Bolsonaro by just five points in a simulated runoff - 43% to 38% - the narrowest margin since tracking began, down from 16 points in August 2025. - São Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas was dropped from the poll for the first time after endorsing Flávio and confirming he will seek reelection rather than run for president. - Both frontrunners carry rejection rates above 50%, signaling a polarized electorate where the shrinking pool of independent voters may decide the outcome.

Eight months before Brazilians vote, the presidential race that many expected to be a comfortable reelection for Lula is turning into a genuine contest. A new poll shows the incumbent's lead over his main challenger shrinking month by month - and the consolidation of Brazil's fractured right is accelerating the trend.

The Genial/Quaest survey, conducted February 5–9 among 2,004 voters with a two-point margin of error, tested seven first-round scenarios. In the tightest, Lula drew 37% against Flávio's 33% - a statistical tie. In a simulated runoff, Lula's five-point advantage is a sharp drop from the 16-point cushion he held just six months ago.

The shift reflects the right coalescing behind one name. Tarcísio de Freitas, the São Paulo governor once seen as Wall Street's preferred candidate, formally endorsed Flávio in late January after visiting his jailed father at Brasília's Papuda prison complex. Jair Bolsonaro - serving 27 years for his role in the 2022 coup attempt and barred from office until 2030 - anointed his eldest son as the movement's standard-bearer. The endorsement effectively cleared the field on the hard right, and the poll captured the result: Flávio grew six points in a single month in the most competitive first-round scenario.

Not all of the right is falling in line. The centrist PSD has assembled three governors - Paraná's Ratinho Júnior, Goiás's Ronaldo Caiado, and Rio Grande do Sul's Eduardo Leite - and plans to field its own candidate by April. Ratinho Júnior polled best at 8%, but the others stayed in low single digits. Analysts say the first round will function as an informal right-wing primary: if centrist candidates siphon enough votes, Lula's path to reelection becomes far easier.

Lula's own position offers little room for complacency. The poll puts his disapproval at 49% against 45% approval, while 54% of voters reject him - nearly matching Flávio's 55%. At a rally in Salvador last weekend, the president told supporters "this election will be a war." With 17% of runoff voters choosing neither candidate, October may hinge less on either camp's strength than on which side better persuades an exhausted middle to show up. For now, the trend favors the challenger.