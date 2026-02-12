Face Of China's Year Of The Fire Horse? Draco Malfoy, Of Course

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Chinese Year of the Fire Horse has a new, unexpected mascot: Draco Malfoy.

Associating the Harry Potter antagonist with China's Year of the Fire Horse might seem odd or whimsical. But it has much to teach us about the complexities of Chinese Mandarin wordplay, online participation and meme-making culture.

A search for Malfoy memes manifest his youthful head floating jubilantly, amid a background of red, gold and black calligraphy.

Meaning in images

In China, Lunar New Year decorations are designed to summon luck, prosperity and protection into the home – and visual puns and homophones are a common feature.

Classic New Year prints often include images of names that sound like phrases for good fortune or prosperity. You will commonly see images of the Zodiac, red lanterns, golden carp, fleshy pink peaches and gold ingots – all symbolizing abundance.

Prior to the annual festival, the Chinese character fu 福 (good fortune) is often displayed upside-down on doors and walls in Chinese homes.

This is because the word for“upside-down” (倒, dao) is wordplay on the word“arrive” (到, dao) in Mandarin. Hanging the fu 福 upside down means“Good fortune has arrived.”

There is other wordplay, too. Yu 魚 (fish) sounds like the word for surplus, so fish imagery suggests abundance.