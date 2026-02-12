MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Alona Shevtsova, Founder and CEO at Sends, Has Been Recognised with the Excellence in Finance Industry - Global FinTech Leadership Award at FiNext Awards Dubai 2026

February 12, 2026 6:01 AM EST | Source: Sends

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Alona Shevtsova, founder and CEO at Sends, has been rewarded with the Excellence in Finance Industry - Global FinTech Leadership Award at FiNext Awards Dubai 2026.







Alona Shevtsova

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The award was presented during the FiNext Conference, held on 11 February in Dubai, one of the largest fintech gatherings in the MENA and APAC regions. The award recognises executives who demonstrate sustained leadership, innovation, and responsible adoption of AI in regulated environments.

"Dubai continues to demonstrate its role as a global hub for fintech innovation," said Alona Shevtsova. "This recognition reflects the work our teams have done to integrate advanced technologies within regulatory frameworks and in close partnership with supervisors and banking partners. Responsible innovation and rapid innovation don't have to compete - they must coexist if we want a financial system that is both dynamic and trusted."

As part of the event, Alona Shevtsova joined the panel discussion "AI and Machine Learning in Finance", where she shared practical insights on how regulated institutions can embed AI and machine learning across fraud detection, AML, payments orchestration, and customer experience - without compromising on governance or trust.​

During her panel discussion, Alona Shevtsova also highlighted the importance of interoperability in global finance and the role of intelligent systems in harmonising cross-border regulatory and data-privacy requirements, citing emerging frameworks in the UK and GCC as examples of collaborative, forward-looking regulatory engagement.

FiNext Awards & Conference, now in its 8th edition, is recognised for spotlighting companies and individuals who demonstrate excellence in financial technology, digital banking, and innovation.

About Sends

Sends is a UK-based financial services provider. It offers a comprehensive range of payment solutions as an FCA-authorised Electronic Money Institution (EMI). The company continues to expand its international footprint, underpinned by a commitment to secure, scalable, and compliance-driven fintech innovation.

Contact Information

For media inquiries or support, contact: ... | ...

Sends is a trade name of SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED, registered in England and Wales (Company No.11070048).

Address: Office 39.18, Level39, One Canada Square, London, England, E14 5AB

Marketing Department contacts: ...

Contact: Anastasiia Pervushyna

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Sends