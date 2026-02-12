Carpet Museum Presents Exhibition By Hungarian Tapestry Artist

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has hosted the opening ceremony of the solo exhibition "Looking Out of the Credible" by renowned Hungarian tapestry artist Zsuzsa Péreli, AzerNEWS reports.

Amina Melikova, Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum; Tamas Jozsef Torma, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to the Republic of Azerbaijan; and Peter Hoppal, Hungarian Government Commissioner, delivered speeches at the event. They stressed Pereli's versatile creativity and her contribution to the contemporary tapestry art. The speakers also underlined that the exhibition will strengthen the cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

Then, guests watched Pereli's video message and listened to a musical composition by tar player Ibrahim Babayev.

The exhibition features 29 works that reflect Zsuzsa Péreli's worldview, creative potential, and high level of professional mastery, as she is considered one of the leading representatives of textile art.

In the tapestries created through the synthesis of silk, wool, and cotton, the artist organically combines themes such as the relationship between humans and nature, the universe, time, memory, eternity, and others with mythological imagery and abstract motifs. Her works, distinguished by profound philosophical content, impeccable composition, and rich colour solutions, preserve classical European tapestry traditions while simultaneously expanding the boundaries of this art form through the use of new materials, techniques, and innovative creative approaches. Acting as a mediator between the material and immaterial worlds, Zsuzsa Péreli's tapestries convey emotions and spiritual realities that are difficult to express in words, using symbolic language. These qualities lend individuality and timelessness to the works of the artist, who occupies a unique place in contemporary tapestry art.

In 2001, Zsuzsa Péreli became the first foreign artist to hold a solo exhibition in Aubusson, France, regarded as the center of tapestry art. Her works are housed in museums and private collections in various countries.

Organized by the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, the Hungarian Ministry of Culture and Innovation, and the Kovács Gábor Art Foundation, the exhibition makes a significant contribution to the development of intercultural cooperation and to the promotion of contemporary trends in textile art.

The exhibition will run until February 28, 2026.