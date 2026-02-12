403
Vertix Holdings Signs MoU with European Emirati Business Council to boost trade between the UAE and Europe
Dubai, UAE; February 10, 2026
Vertix Holdings, an Abu Dhabi-based diversified business conglomerate, has signed a Strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the European Emirati Business Council, to strengthen institutional collaboration and support entrepreneurship, capacity building, and to establish a strategic framework for cooperation covering the provision of professional and financial services, joint training programs, workshops, and development sessions in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, financial and forensic audits, taxation, compliance, and risk management through its subsidiary Vertix Auditing, a leading audit & advisory firm in the UAE.
The MoU was signed by Mr. Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Vertix Holdings, and Antonio Rotondo, Chairman of the European Emirati Business Council (EEBC).
“The on-ground cooperation between the private sector, entrepreneurs, business leaders and economic institutions of the UAE and Europe will create more opportunities for all of us. Vertix HoldingsAmer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Vertix Holdings, said.
This partnership also includes collaboration on business forums and community engagement initiatives, strengthening connections between regional and international business networks, and exploring opportunities to organize Europe-based economic and business events. This collaboration supports the expansion of international partnerships and reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for business and innovation.
Antonio Rotondo, Chairman of EEBC, said, Vertix Holdings will help us achieve this objective.”
Both parties emphasised that the MoU reflects their shared commitment to supporting the business ecosystem, empowering entrepreneurs, and promoting governance and sustainability principles in line with the U’E’s economic and development vision.
EEBC seeks to provide businesses with tailored strategic support, customized services, and access to an international network. It also aims to facilitate dialogue and collaboration between institutions, government entities, and diplomatic representatives, thereby strengthening economic, cultural, and political ties between the two regions.
Built on pillars of innovation, transparency, professionalism, and a personalized approach, the European-Emirati Business Council is a direct response to the needs of an increasingly interconnected and globalized economy. It positions itself as a reference point not only for companies but also for institutions and diplomatic representatives, fostering sustainable development and promoting meaningful international relations between Europe and the UAE.
