Bihar Govt Promises Permanent Solution To Land Disputes Oppn Protests In Assembly Over 'Crime, Unemployment'

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 12 (IANS) The Bihar government on Thursday assured the Legislative Assembly that concrete and time-bound measures are being taken to permanently resolve land-related disputes in the state.

Responding to a question raised by Barauli MLA Manjeet Singh, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue and Land Reforms Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the government will not allow the land disputes to become a burden for future generations.

The Deputy Chief Minister informed the House that the survey of unsurveyed lands is progressing rapidly, with a target to complete the process within the next two years.

He said the government's priority is to first survey non-disputed land parcels so that accurate records can be created and potential disputes prevented in the future.

Sharing details from his public hearings, Vijay Kumar Sinha said that around 4.6 million complaints were received, of which nearly 4 million pertained to record corrections.

These included errors related to names, accounts, Khasra numbers, and other land records.

He directed concerned officials to dispose of these cases on priority to ensure citizens are not subjected to unnecessary hardship.

Meanwhile, the opposition staged protests ahead of the House proceedings.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs demonstrated in the Assembly portico holding banners and placards bearing slogans such as "Bihar is number one in crime and unemployment" and "Save Bihar from Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar".

Adding to the protest, Congress MLA Abhishek Ranjan arrived in the Assembly with a black bandage covering his mouth, alleging that the government was deliberately avoiding discussion on the "rising crime" situation in the state.

The opposition leaders were demanding discussions on the NEET aspirant's suspicious death case, the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Darbhanga, and rape incidents in Khagaria and other districts.

The opposition legislatures claimed that the state government is framing charges against those who are protesting against the crime incidents.

Despite the protests, the House proceedings began amid sloganeering and demonstrations by opposition members.