Massive Russian Nighttime Attack On Dnipro Leaves Four Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported this on Telegram.

According to Hanzha, overnight on February 12, the enemy launched a massive attack on Dnipro and surrounding districts using missiles and drones.

Four people were injured in the city. A boy under one month old was hospitalized, and doctors describe his condition as moderate, Hanzha emphasized.

Several fires broke out during the attack. Infrastructure facilities, private homes, and vehicles were damaged.

Nighttime Russian attack damages residential building, infrastructure in, one person injured

Russian drones also struck the Rozdory and Vasylkivka communities in the Synelnykove district, damaging infrastructure and a kindergarten.

In the Nikopol district, the enemy used artillery and FPV drones to attack Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske communities.

Previously, it was reported that an infant and a four-year-old girl were among those injured in the attack on Dnipro.