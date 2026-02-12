Massive Russian Nighttime Attack On Dnipro Leaves Four Wounded
According to Hanzha, overnight on February 12, the enemy launched a massive attack on Dnipro and surrounding districts using missiles and drones.
Four people were injured in the city. A boy under one month old was hospitalized, and doctors describe his condition as moderate, Hanzha emphasized.
Several fires broke out during the attack. Infrastructure facilities, private homes, and vehicles were damaged.Read also: Nighttime Russian attack damages residential building, infrastructure in Odesa, one person injured
Russian drones also struck the Rozdory and Vasylkivka communities in the Synelnykove district, damaging infrastructure and a kindergarten.
In the Nikopol district, the enemy used artillery and FPV drones to attack Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske communities.
Previously, it was reported that an infant and a four-year-old girl were among those injured in the attack on Dnipro.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment