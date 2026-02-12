Vaisala Corporation Financial Statement Release Januarydecember 2025: Strong Performance In 2025, Orders Received Improved In Q4

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vaisala Corporation Financial Statement Release February 12, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (EET) Vaisala Corporation Financial Statement Release January–December 2025: Strong performance in 2025, orders received improved in Q4 This release is a summary of Vaisala's Financial Statement Release January–December 2025. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file. It is also available on the company website at . Fourth quarter 2025:

Orders received EUR 152.0 (144.5) million, increase 5%, in constant currencies 10%

Order book at the end of the period EUR 185.8 (215.0) million, decrease 14%

Net sales EUR 162.3 (167.5) million, decrease 3%, in constant currencies 0%

EBITA EUR 26.1 (30.3) million, 16.1 (18.1) % of net sales

Operating result (EBIT) EUR 24.5 (28.0) million, 15.1 (16.7) % of net sales

Earnings per share EUR 0.50 (0.59) Cash flow from operating activities EUR 31.5 (28.9) million January–December 2025:

Orders received EUR 517.2 (565.6) million, decrease 9%, in constant currencies -7%

Net sales EUR 596.9 (564.6) million, increase 6%, in constant currencies 7%

EBITA EUR 94.2 (90.3) million, 15.8 (16.0) % of net sales

Operating result (EBIT) EUR 85.1 (82.9) million, 14.3 (14.7) % of net sales

Earnings per share EUR 1.65 (1.76)

Cash flow from operating activities EUR 90.4 (78.9) million The Board proposes a dividend of EUR 0.86 (0.85) per share Business outlook for 2026 Vaisala estimates that its full-year 2026 net sales will be in the range of EUR 600–630 million (2025: EUR 597 million) and its EBITA will be in the range of EUR 95–110 million (2025: EUR 94 million). Market outlook for 2026 Industrial markets are expected to grow, driven especially by the data center and semiconductor industries. Life science and power markets are expected to grow as well. Mature meteorology and aviation markets normalized during 2025 after two years of exceptionally high demand. These markets are now expected to remain stable compared to the 2025 year-end levels. Renewable energy markets declined in 2025 as wind resource assessment markets slowed down significantly. In 2026, renewable energy markets are expected to remain stable compared to the 2025 year-end level. Markets for Xweather subscription sales are expected to grow.

Key figures

MEUR 10-12/2025 10-12/2024 Change 1-12/2025 1-12/2024 Change Orders received 152.0 144.5 5% 517.2 565.6 -9% Order book 185.8 215.0 -14% 185.8 215.0 -14% Net sales 162.3 167.5 -3% 596.9 564.6 6% Gross profit 89.1 94.5 -6% 329.7 318.1 4% Gross margin, % 54.9 56.4 55.2 56.3 Operating expenses 64.7 66.6 -3% 245.3 235.8 4% EBITA 26.1 30.3 94.2 90.3 % of net sales 16.1 18.1 15.8 16.0 Operating result (EBIT) 24.5 28.0 85.1 82.9 % of net sales 15.1 16.7 14.3 14.7 Result before taxes 23.3 26.4 77.1 80.8 Result for the period 18.3 21.4 59.8 63.7 Earnings per share 0.50 0.59 -14% 1.65 1.76 -6% Return on equity, % 18.8 22.1 Research and development costs 18.9 19.2 -2% 68.3 68.6 0% Capital expenditure 5.3 9.4 -44% 21.4 19.1 12% Depreciation, amortization and impairment 6.7 6.9 -3% 27.7 24.3 14% Cash flow from operating activities 31.5 28.9 9% 90.4 78.9 14% Cash conversion 1.3 1.0 1.1 1.0 Cash and cash equivalents 92.8 88.8 4% Interest-bearing liabilities 107.0 129.5 -17% Gearing, % 4.4 13.2

*Excluding impact of acquired businesses





President and CEO Kai Öistämö

“The year 2025 was shaped by uncertainties and shifting market conditions. Currency fluctuations and tariffs presented challenges in the business environment, while the slowdown in wind resource assessment markets affected our net sales. In this changing market environment, Vaisala and our employees showed resilience and delivered solid performance. Industrial Measurements returned to growth, Xweather subscription sales increased, and we delivered on our strong order book in meteorology and aviation markets. We mitigated the impacts of US tariffs, partially offset currency fluctuations, and managed the impact of the decline in the renewable energy business on our result.

Our order intake for 2025 declined by 9% from the previous year, primarily due to weak demand in the renewable energy market and the normalization of meteorology and aviation markets after exceptionally high levels over the past two years. Order intake in Industrial Measurements remained strong throughout the year. Vaisala's net sales for 2025 increased by 6% year-on-year, driven by strong growth in Industrial Measurements, and expanding subscription sales and large project deliveries in Weather and Environment. Our profitability remained solid, with an EBITA margin of 15.8%, including EUR 4.9 million of one-off costs mainly related to organizational restructurings.

In the fourth quarter, our order intake increased by 5% (10% in constant currencies) compared to the previous year. This growth was driven by continued strong demand in Industrial Measurements. In Weather and Environment, order intake was close to the previous year's level. We closed the year 2025 with a EUR 185.8 million order book. Our fourth quarter net sales decreased by 3% (0% in constant currencies) due to strong comparison period and impacts of the depreciation of the US dollar and Chinese yuan. EBITA margin decreased to 16.1% following the lower net sales and gross margin.

Our strategy execution advanced well in 2025, as we continued to strengthen our position as a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. The Industrial Measurements business area delivered strong results, reaching a record-high order intake and net sales. We further enhanced our Industrial Measurements portfolio, introducing new products and services for growth industries.

In the Weather and Environment business area, we delivered on our strong order book in meteorology and aviation markets, maintaining market leadership with a clear focus on profitability. Significant decline in the renewable energy market impacted on our business, with a EUR 20 million estimated negative impact on our net sales. Still, full-year net sales for Weather and Environment grew 4% in constant currencies, supported by large project deliveries and growing subscription sales.

We expanded our Xweather subscription business and successfully integrated the WeatherDesk and Speedwell Climate acquisitions (completed in Q4/2024) into the Xweather team. Subscription sales increased by 50% in 2025, with organic growth in constant currencies at 11%.

As we enter 2026, we anticipate continued positive development in the Industrial Measurements business area, driven by expected growth especially in life science, data center, semiconductor, and power markets. In the Weather and Environment business area, we expect markets for Xweather subscription sales to continue growing during 2026. In the traditional Weather and Environment business, meteorology and aviation markets have normalized, and we expect these markets to remain stable in 2026. Renewable energy markets experienced a downturn in 2025, and we expect these markets to remain stable compared to the 2025 year-end level.

We anticipate that the market uncertainties will continue also in 2026. Vaisala has shown resilience and adaptability to perform and grow in a constantly changing environment. We estimate that our 2026 net sales will be in the range of EUR 600–630 million and our EBITA will be in the range of EUR 95–110 million.”





Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

