Bengal Employees Await 7Th Pay Commission Rollout Key Updates Inside

Ending the long wait for West Bengal's government employees, the state government has announced the formation of the 7th Pay Commission in the 2026 budget. This pay commission will more than double the salaries of government workers in one go.

As per the official announcement, the 6th Pay Commission's term ended on Dec 31, 2025. So, the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations will be notionally effective from Jan 1, 2026.

However, there's some uncertainty about when employees will actually receive the increased salary or 'cash benefit,' as there's usually a time gap between the commission's report submission and its approval by the finance department.

The 7th Pay Commission usually uses a 'Fitment Factor' to determine the salary hike. For the central government's 7th Pay Commission, this multiplier was 2.57.

If the West Bengal government adopts this fitment factor like the central model, the new basic pay will be determined by applying this multiplier to the current basic pay.

For example, if someone's basic pay under the 6th Pay Commission is ₹20,000, it could increase to around ₹51,400 with a 2.57 fitment factor.

The minimum salary in the central 7th Pay Commission was set at ₹18,000. If the 7th Pay Commission is formed in the state, a major change in the minimum salary structure is also likely.

Besides basic pay, this commission will also restructure the House Rent Allowance (HRA), medical allowance, and the annual 3% increment.

Along with the new pay commission, an additional 4% DA hike has been announced in the budget, effective from April 1, 2026. This will increase the state's DA rate from 18% to 22%.

However, employee unions say the current DA gap with the center is about 36%, which could limit the real benefits of the salary hike. They fear implementing the new pay commission without clearing DA arrears might deprive employees of their dues, as happened during ROPA 2019.

The state will soon issue a notification with the commission's members. The commission will then propose a new pay structure (ROPA 2026). After the finance department's final approval, the increased salary will be disbursed.

Experts think if the pay structure follows the central rate, cash-in-hand will rise significantly, a pre-election masterstroke. Employees now await Nabanna's final blueprint.