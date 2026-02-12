Rijiju Alleges Congress Mps Abused Speaker, Threatened PM In Chamber

Rijiju Shares 'Illegal Video' of Confrontation

Reiterating his claim that Congress MPs had abused Speaker Om Birla inside his chamber, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that the BJP believes in debate and discussion and does not support any form of physical or verbal intimidation. In a post on social media platform X, Rijiju shared what he described as an "illegal video" recorded by a Congress MP. He alleged that around 20-25 Congress MPs entered the Speaker's chamber, abused him and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This is the illegal video clip taken by a Congress MP when 20-25 Congress MPs entered the Chamber of Hon'ble Speaker, abused him and threatened Honb'le Prime Minister. Our party believes in debate & discussion and never encourage MPs to threaten physically," Rijiju wrote on 'X'.

Rijiju Details Wednesday's Incident

Earlier on Wednesday, Kiren Rijiju alleged that Congress members entered the Speaker's chamber and verbally abused him. Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said the Speaker was "deeply hurt" by the incident and that he had personally spoken to him. He also referred to a dispute in the House regarding speaking permissions. He said that after the Speaker issued a ruling, it was allegedly not followed. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi stated he did not need anyone's permission to speak and would speak as he wished.

"As I said, the Speaker is very hurt. I have even spoken to the Speaker. They (Congress MPs) went to the Speaker's chamber and abused him, said bad things. Then the Speaker gave a ruling, which was not followed and then Rahul Gandhi said that he does not need anyone's permission to speak. He will speak as per his wish, without any rules... Unless permission is given by the Chair, members cannot speak in the House. Even the Prime Minister will speak only with the permission of the Chair. Everyone speaks only with permission," said Rijiju.

Senior Congress Leaders Allegedly Involved

According to Rijiju, around 20-25 Congress MPs entered the Speaker's chamber and used inappropriate language. He further claimed that senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, were present in the chamber and were encouraging the protesting MPs.

