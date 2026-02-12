403
Türkiye, Greece Target USD10B Trade Deal
(MENAFN) Turkish and Greek leadership called Wednesday for sustained dialogue and expanded cooperation despite persistent territorial disputes, with Ankara unveiling an ambitious economic target between the historic rivals.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the necessity of continued engagement during a joint press briefing with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Ankara, stating: "As two neighbors, I believe it is important to maintain open channels of dialogue based on a spirit of cooperation."
Erdogan unveiled plans to escalate bilateral commerce from $7 billion recorded in 2024 to $10 billion, positioning economic integration as a cornerstone of the relationship between the two NATO members.
The Turkish leader revealed that he and Mitsotakis addressed contentious Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean territorial issues "openly and sincerely," while expressing optimism that existing disagreements remain solvable through international legal frameworks despite their complexity.
Both heads of state committed to exercising "historical responsibility" toward minority communities, with Erdogan specifically calling for expanded religious liberties and educational access for the Turkish minority population residing in Western Thrace, northeastern Greece.
Mitsotakis acknowledged ongoing disagreements over continental shelf demarcation and exclusive economic zones in the Aegean Sea, floating the possibility of international judicial intervention to resolve the impasse. He suggested favorable conditions now exist for advancement, emphasizing the imperative to eliminate threats from bilateral relations.
The two leaders subsequently presided over the sixth session of the Türkiye-Greece High-Level Cooperation Council following their private discussions.
The diplomatic engagement unfolds as both Mediterranean nations navigate longstanding friction over maritime borders, migration flows and energy exploration rights.
