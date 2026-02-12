Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Publication Of The 2025 Annual Financial Results On Thursday, February 26, After Market Close


2026-02-12 01:31:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, France – February 12, 2026

Full year 2025 financial results and conference call

Viridien will publish its full year 2025 results on Thursday, February 26, after market close.

  • The press release and presentation will be made available on at 5.45 pm (CET)
  • An English-language conference call is scheduled at 6.00 pm (CET) on the same day

Participants must register for the conference call by clicking here to receive a dial-in number and PIN code. Participants may also join the live webcast by clicking here.

A replay of the conference call will also be available, for a period of 12 months, on the Company's website .

About Viridien:

Viridien ( ) is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,200 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: FR001400PVN6).

Contacts

Investor Relations
Alexandre Leroy
Tel: + 33 6 85 18 44 31
E-Mail: ...		 Media Relations
Sara Pink-Zerling
Tel: + 33 6 37 57 95 44
E-Mail: ...

Attachment

  • Publication of the 2025 annual financial results on Thursday, February 26, 2026, after market close

MENAFN12022026004107003653ID1110730764



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search