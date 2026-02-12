403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO Chief Calls for Support of All Efforts to End Ukraine War Faster
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Wednesday that any initiative capable of shortening the war in Ukraine should be supported, highlighting the importance of coordinated action among allies.
Speaking at a news conference ahead of a meeting of defense ministers in Brussels, Rutte was asked about the possibility of European countries reopening dialogue with Moscow, following comments by French President Emmanuel Macron.
"It's not up to me to advise allies," he said, adding that NATO members are free to pursue diplomatic initiatives as long as they remain transparent and aligned with the alliance.
"We all agree that US leadership is key. Here it was the American president breaking the deadlock. But I think every initiative, which will bring this war to an end and will bring this faster to an end, can be encouraged," Rutte said.
“As a European, I’m really proud of what Europe is doing,” he added, noting a sharp rise in defense investments and increased European responsibility for arms deliveries to Ukraine.
Rutte highlighted that defense spending across Europe is increasing at a “staggering pace,” with further growth expected this year and next as projects agreed upon at last year’s NATO summit in The Hague begin to take effect.
He also underscored the clear division of responsibilities between NATO and the EU, dismissing concerns over overlap or competition. “There is no debate there,” he said.
On relations with the United States, Rutte said Washington has “absolute clarity” on the situation in Ukraine and is fully aware of the conflict’s seriousness. “The American administration is totally aware of the dreadful situation in Ukraine,” he said, adding that he maintains regular contact with US President Donald Trump on developments.
Speaking at a news conference ahead of a meeting of defense ministers in Brussels, Rutte was asked about the possibility of European countries reopening dialogue with Moscow, following comments by French President Emmanuel Macron.
"It's not up to me to advise allies," he said, adding that NATO members are free to pursue diplomatic initiatives as long as they remain transparent and aligned with the alliance.
"We all agree that US leadership is key. Here it was the American president breaking the deadlock. But I think every initiative, which will bring this war to an end and will bring this faster to an end, can be encouraged," Rutte said.
“As a European, I’m really proud of what Europe is doing,” he added, noting a sharp rise in defense investments and increased European responsibility for arms deliveries to Ukraine.
Rutte highlighted that defense spending across Europe is increasing at a “staggering pace,” with further growth expected this year and next as projects agreed upon at last year’s NATO summit in The Hague begin to take effect.
He also underscored the clear division of responsibilities between NATO and the EU, dismissing concerns over overlap or competition. “There is no debate there,” he said.
On relations with the United States, Rutte said Washington has “absolute clarity” on the situation in Ukraine and is fully aware of the conflict’s seriousness. “The American administration is totally aware of the dreadful situation in Ukraine,” he said, adding that he maintains regular contact with US President Donald Trump on developments.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment