Murshidabad Heritage Festival 2026 Concludes, Celebrating the Region’s Rich Cultural Legacy
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata / Murshidabad, 10 February 2026: The Murshidabad Heritage Festival 2026, held from 6–8 February, concluded on a high note, leaving visitors with memories of the city’s history, architecture and vibrant culture. The festival welcomed heritage enthusiasts, scholars, artists and culture lovers to experience one of Bengal’s most historically significant city.
Visitors were accommodated at heritage properties like the House of Sheherwali and Bari Kothi, immersing them in Murshidabad’s living legacy. The festivities began with a traditional Sheherwali lunch and a film screening on Rani Bhawani, followed by a boat ride to Char Bangla, the terracotta temple built by Rani Bhawani and a breathtaking sunset over the Ganges, accompanied by Ganga Aarti. Visitors also explored Tantipara, witnessing skilled artisans at work on the centuries-old Baluchari weaving tradition.
Highlights included a thrilling traditional boat race, tours of Hazarduari Palace Museum, Nasipur Rajbari, and Katgola Palace and a vibrant cultural evening featuring Baul singers, Raibenshe dancers, Kathak performances and folk artists. The festival concluded with a film screening on The Battle of Plassey and a farewell lunch, leaving guests with cherished memories of Murshidabad’s heritage and hospitality.
“The Murshidabad Heritage Festival 2026 was a remarkable success, bringing together heritage enthusiasts, artists and culture lovers from across the region. Over three days, visitors experienced the city’s rich history, architectural marvels, vibrant traditions and timeless legacy. The festival also highlighted the incredible skill of local artisans” said Pradip Chopra, President of the Murshidabad Heritage Development Society.
“Marking 16 years since MHDS was founded in 2010, the Murshidabad Heritage Festival 2026 celebrated the city’s living history, local crafts and traditions, while helping revive pride and preserve heritage,” said Sandip Nowlakha, Founding Member of the Murshidabad Heritage Development Society.
The Murshidabad Heritage Festival 2026 successfully showcased the city’s timeless architecture, crafts, music, cuisine and traditions, reaffirming its status as a vibrant center of living heritage.
