403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Budget Shortfall Narrows in January
(MENAFN) Fresh figures issued Wednesday by the Treasury Department reveal that the US federal government's budget deficit stood at $95 billion in January, reflecting a 26% year-over-year decrease.
In January 2025, the federal administration had recorded a shortfall of $129 billion.
Financial analysts had projected a budget gap of $94.6 billion for the month, placing the actual figure closely in line with expectations.
Federal income increased by 9% compared to the same month last year, reaching $560 billion in January. Meanwhile, government spending edged up 2% year-over-year to $655 billion.
Receipts from customs duties generated through tariffs amounted to $30 billion during the month, marking a remarkable 275% surge from a year earlier, based on the released statistics.
During the opening four months of the 2026 fiscal year, which commenced in October, the nation’s cumulative budget deficit contracted by 17% relative to the corresponding timeframe of the prior fiscal year, dropping to $697 billion. In the comparable period a year earlier, the deficit had totaled $840 billion.
By the conclusion of the fourth fiscal month, revenues had advanced 12% year-over-year to $1.78 trillion, while outlays rose 2% to $2.48 trillion.
Tariff-related income for the fiscal year to date reached $124 billion, representing a sharp 304% increase compared with the same stretch in 2025.
In January 2025, the federal administration had recorded a shortfall of $129 billion.
Financial analysts had projected a budget gap of $94.6 billion for the month, placing the actual figure closely in line with expectations.
Federal income increased by 9% compared to the same month last year, reaching $560 billion in January. Meanwhile, government spending edged up 2% year-over-year to $655 billion.
Receipts from customs duties generated through tariffs amounted to $30 billion during the month, marking a remarkable 275% surge from a year earlier, based on the released statistics.
During the opening four months of the 2026 fiscal year, which commenced in October, the nation’s cumulative budget deficit contracted by 17% relative to the corresponding timeframe of the prior fiscal year, dropping to $697 billion. In the comparable period a year earlier, the deficit had totaled $840 billion.
By the conclusion of the fourth fiscal month, revenues had advanced 12% year-over-year to $1.78 trillion, while outlays rose 2% to $2.48 trillion.
Tariff-related income for the fiscal year to date reached $124 billion, representing a sharp 304% increase compared with the same stretch in 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment