Nighttime Russian Attack Damages Residential Building, Infrastructure In Odesa, One Person Injured

“As a result of the nighttime attack, damage to civilian and critical infrastructure was recorded. One man was injured; he received medical assistance and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis,” Lysak said.

An infrastructure facility was damaged, where a fire broke out. A nine-story residential building was also damaged: its façade wall and roof were destroyed, and a fire erupted on the top floor. State Emergency Service psychologists provided assistance to 23 residents at the scene.

Lysak noted that commercial infrastructure also sustained significant damage: market stalls at one of the city's markets caught fire, and a supermarket building was damaged.

Municipal services have already eliminated the consequences of the attack, cleared the area, and covered broken windows with plastic sheeting.

An emergency response center has been set up where residents of damaged buildings can receive all necessary assistance, the head of the Odesa CMA said.

