Results Of The Offering Of Bigbank AS AT1 Bonds
Bigbank AS ( ), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 November 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.2 billion euros, with equity of 298 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves over 176,000 active customers and employs more than 600 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.
Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Telephone: +372 5393 0833
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment