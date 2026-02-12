403
New Book The First Romans By Lucas C. Wagner Brings the Grit, Glory, and Guts of the Early Republic to Life
Before the Empire, There Was the Fight to Become Rome
Long before marble forums, imperial legions, and emperors shaped world history, Rome was something far more fragile, and far more fascinating. In The First Romans: The Legendary Stories of Kings, Warriors, and a Republic That Would Not Quit, historian and translator Lucas C. Wagner takes readers back to the turbulent, uncertain centuries when Rome was still fighting to exist.
The First Romans captures what author Wagner calls “the story of becoming Rome.” Drawing from the legendary early accounts preserved for over two millennia, the book revisits the dramatic lives of Rome’s foundational figures, leaders who shaped a civilization not through inevitability, but through grit, discipline, and hard decisions made under extreme pressure.
These are not polished imperial legends. They are frontier stories. Battlefield stories. Political survival stories.
At the heart of the book are the figures who defined the Roman character: Romulus, Brutus, Cincinnatus, Coriolanus, Camillus, and the formidable line of Appius Claudius. Each narrative is both historical legend and leadership case study, revealing how honor, training, courage, and tactical strength determined whether the young Republic would fracture or endure. Chapter 32 even examines the often overlooked but critical role of Roman weaponry in securing survival.
Wagner, known for his translation work on Ab Urbe Condita by Livy, distills centuries of early Roman tradition into a single accessible volume. The result is a fast-moving, story-driven exploration of what Niccolò Machiavelli once praised as Roman virtù, the judgment, skill, and courage required to master Fortune in uncertain times.
Rather than presenting Rome’s rise as destiny, The First Romans shows it as a series of knife-edge moments when everything could have fallen apart. For readers interested in history, leadership, politics, military strategy, or human nature under pressure, the book offers both gripping storytelling and timeless insight.
Find out more about the book at
The First Romans: The Legendary Stories of Kings, Warriors, and a Republic That Would Not Quit is available for purchase on Amazon.
Book Details
Title: The First Romans: The Legendary Stories of Kings, Warriors, and a Republic That Would Not Quit
Author: Lucas C. Wagner
Publication Date: December 18, 2025
Publisher: Independently Published
ISBN: 9798261902461
Genre: History
