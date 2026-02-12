BJP's Reddy Slams Rahul Gandhi's Remarks, Calls Him 'Mentally Foreigner'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Reddy on Thursday sharply criticised Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his remarks on the India-US interim trade agreement, calling them a "rogue statement" and describing Gandhi as "mentally a foreigner," while questioning his grasp of Indian culture. Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "I do not understand whether Rahul Gandhi is Indian or a foreigner. Maybe he is physically born Indian, but mentally he is a foreigner. He has no courtesy for the Indian people, and he doesn't understand India and Indian culture."

Gandhi Accuses Centre of Compromising National Interests

Reddy's remarks came in response to Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, where he accused the Central government of compromising national interests. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said the government itself has acknowledged that the world is facing a global storm, with the era of a single superpower coming to an end, intensifying geopolitical conflicts, and the weaponisation of energy and finance. Despite recognising this reality, he alleged, the government has allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that affect India.

'Are you not ashamed of this?'

"You yourself admit that we are facing a global storm that the era of one superpower is over, that geopolitical conflicts are intensifying, and that energy and finance are being weaponised. Yet, despite acknowledging this reality, you have allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that impact us. When America says we cannot buy oil from a particular country, it effectively means our energy security is being dictated externally that energy itself is being weaponised against us. Are you not ashamed of this? I am saying you have compromised India's interests," said Gandhi.

Alleges 'Absurd' Rise in US Imports

Raising concerns over tariffs, Gandhi said the average tariff had increased from around 3 per cent to 18 per cent, a 6X rise. At the same time, he claimed that US imports into India are projected to increase from USD 46 billion to USD 146 billion. He termed the situation "absurd," alleging that India was committing to increase imports by nearly 100 billion dollars annually without receiving firm commitments in return. (ANI)

