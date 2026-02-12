Bangladesh Elections: Voters Queue Early, Hope For Fair And Free Polls

Voters in Bangladesh turned out early on election day, forming long queues outside polling booths from as early as 6 am (local time), reflecting both anticipation and hope for a transparent electoral process. Many expressed optimism about the conduct of the polls and the future of the country. "I came early this time, wishing to vote early. We're hoping that the voting will be free and fair. Hopefully, we will see some good candidates and people who will work for the nation. We'll have a corruption-free nation," said one voter waiting in line.

Another voter shared similar enthusiasm, saying, "We are very excited because we haven't been able to vote for the last 17 or 18 years. We would like to choose the appropriate candidate in this election. The atmosphere is quite pleasant. Security arrangements are good, and we can easily cast our vote."

Highlighting the strong participation, a voter remarked, "People have come in large numbers to vote." For first-time voters, the day brought a mix of excitement and disappointment. One young voter said, "On one hand, I am happy as this is the first time that I am voting, but we did not get any new candidates for this constituency. We are voting for the same people, which is a bit disappointing."

A Turning Point in Bangladesh's Politics

The steady turnout and orderly arrangements marked a significant day for voters eager to exercise their democratic rights. People are voting in Bangladesh's 13th Parliamentary elections, marking a critical moment in the country's political history as it enters a new phase. The election comes at a time of significant change, following the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and the ongoing ban on her long-time rival, Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party. This election is also seen as a turning point, as the country looks to move beyond the decades-long 'Battle of Begums' era.

Election Logistics and Details

On the eve of the 13th national election, ballot papers and other materials were transported under tight security to polling centres across the country, The Daily Star reported. Polling will take place from 7.30 am to 4.30 pm (local time). The vote count will begin at 4 pm on February 12. The Election Commission will officially announce the results in the morning of February 13, as and when the counting is complete.

With nearly 127 million eligible voters, the eighth most populous nation in the world heads to the polls. Nearly half the voters are between the ages of 18-37, as per Al Jazeera, of which 4.57 million are first-time voters. There are 59 registered political parties in Bangladesh, excluding Awami League, whose registration was suspended by the election commission last year, nullifying its ability to field candidates in the fray. Of these, 51 parties are participating in this year's elections. In total, 1,981 candidates are contesting, including 249 independent ones. (ANI)

