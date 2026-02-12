Looking For A Summer Startup? Try This High-Demand Juice Stall Model

Business Ideas: Summer is coming. Temperatures are already rising. While the summer heat can be a bother, you can also make a lot of money if you use this time wisely. Let's learn about one such business idea.

Summer's about to start in a week or so. The heat is already picking up. The next four months will be super hot. If you play your cards right, you can make good money with a small investment. A cool drink stall selling almond milk, buttermilk, and lemon juice is a solid choice.

In summer, people are always looking for cool drinks. Juice stalls in busy places like bus stands, train stations, theaters, and markets are always packed. People traveling in the heat or out for work want a cold drink right away. If it's cheap, it's even more popular. That's why this business is in high demand during summer.

Main items sold at this stall:

Almond Milk – Rs 15 per glass

Buttermilk – Rs 10 per glass

Lemon Juice – Rs 10 per glass

These prices are affordable for the average person. The key here is to sell more with a smaller profit margin. If the taste and cleanliness are good, customers will keep coming back.

You don't need a big investment to start this business. The main things you need are: a freezer to store juice, glasses, almonds, milk, sugar, yogurt, salt (for buttermilk), lemons, ice cubes, and a good water supply. You can set up a small stall or a roadside shed. Prioritizing cleanliness will build customer trust.

On average, selling at least 100 glasses a day is enough. For example, if you sell 100 glasses, your daily income could be around Rs 1,000. Even after expenses, you'll have a good margin. Summer lasts for four months. If sales are steady, you can earn a good amount. Students, aspiring small business owners, and families looking for extra income can consider this. If it clicks, you can earn a lakh rupees in just one summer.