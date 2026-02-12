Fully Funded UK Scholarship For Indian Women In STEM Apply For 2026

British Council Women in STEM Scholarship 2026: Indian women can study for a fully funded Master's in top UK universities. Tuition, stipend, airfare, visa, and insurance covered. Apply now!

An outstanding opportunity has opened up for Indian women aiming to advance their careers in science and technology. The British Council has announced the 'Women in STEM' scholarship, offering the chance to pursue a fully funded Master's degree at leading UK universities. Applications are now open for the 2026–27 academic year.

This is for women with a bachelor's in STEM fields. Priority goes to those from weaker economic backgrounds. A key rule is you must return home and work for two years after your studies.

This is a fully funded program. Selected students get a full tuition fee waiver. Plus, a monthly stipend, visa fees, airfare, and health insurance are also covered. A student can receive benefits worth up to £40,000 (about ₹43 lakh).

Students applying from South Asia (including India) can apply to one of the five UK universities below:

1. Queen Mary University of London

2. University of Manchester

3. University of Edinburgh

4. University of Glasgow

5. Brunel University London

How to Apply: No separate application is needed. Just apply for a STEM course at a partner university and select the scholarship option. Deadlines vary, so aim for March/April.

Apply Now! This is a huge opportunity. Visit the British Council's official site for details. It's time to chase your dreams!