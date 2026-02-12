Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu May See Unseasonal Rain As Low-Pressure System Likely In Bay Of Bengal

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu may witness unexpected rainfall later this month as private forecasters predict a possible low-pressure system forming in the Bay of Bengal. Check full forecast here

Private weather observers have suggested that a new low-pressure area could develop in the southern Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka within the next 10 days. If it forms as expected, the system may move towards the Tamil Nadu coast around February 22. Experts believe this development could bring scattered rainfall across several regions of the state and help clear the persistent foggy and chilly morning conditions currently affecting parts of Tamil Nadu. However, the actual impact will depend on whether the system strengthens or remains weak.

February is generally known for dry and stable weather in Tamil Nadu, as the Northeast Monsoon usually withdraws by mid-January. Weather analysts believe this year could be different, with changing atmospheric conditions possibly allowing rainfall activity to return. Some forecasters have indicated that the present cold and misty conditions may gradually reduce by February 20, coinciding with the potential development of the weather disturbance. There is also speculation that rainfall could extend into early March if the system sustains strength.

The India Meteorological Department has not yet confirmed the formation of any new system in the Bay of Bengal. Official forecasts currently indicate dry weather across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the near term, with only minor rainfall chances in isolated southern and delta districts due to existing easterly wave activity. Meteorologists expect better clarity regarding the potential low-pressure area around February 18 or 19. The uncertainty has drawn attention from coastal residents and farmers, especially after past instances when February rainfall caused significant impact in the region.