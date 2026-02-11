Dayone Establishes Regional Operations And Training Base In Johor, Expands Kuala Lumpur Shared Services Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISKANDAR PUTERI, Malaysia and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DayOne Data Centers, a Singapore-headquartered global hyperscale data center platform, today announced the establishment of a regional operations and training center in Johor, alongside the expansion of its Global Shared Services Center (GSSC) in Kuala Lumpur, reinforcing Malaysia's role as a core operational hub within DayOne's Asia-Pacific platform.

The Johor facility will serve as DayOne's regional operations and capability-building base, supporting the company's expanding footprint across Asia-Pacific. Designed to train more than 1,000 data center operations engineers over time, the center will develop technical talent for regional deployment, including site supervisors, lead engineers, and operations heads. Training at the center focuses on real-world operations, covering AI-ready infrastructure management, energy and water efficiency, safety standards, and operational resilience.

“Malaysia is entering a second wave of AI and digital infrastructure development: one that is not only about speed of build but about how infrastructure is planned, managed, and operated responsibly,” said Jimmy Yan, DayOne Malaysia General Manager.“Johor is where DayOne started, and today it is where Malaysian operational capabilities are being built and deployed across the region. This is a practical example of how 'Made in Malaysia' expertise can scale regionally.”

In parallel, DayOne is expanding its Global Shared Services Center (GSSC) in Kuala Lumpur, now entering Phase II and expected to employ more than 200 local professionals when fully scaled.

The Kuala Lumpur GSSC supports DayOne's global operations across finance, accounting, investment, procurement, and corporate support functions, anchoring high-value, knowledge-based roles in Malaysia and integrating local talent directly into the company's global operating model.

Johor marks DayOne's entry into Malaysia and has since grown into the company's largest market across its Asia-Pacific operations. Today, Johor is evolving into a Malaysia-anchored regional platform supporting operations management, talent development, and supply-chain localization for DayOne's wider network.

Beyond direct investment, DayOne's presence in Malaysia has generated significant spillover benefits across the broader economy. Around 600 Malaysians are currently employed, with direct employment expected to increase to around 1,500 by 2026.

Since 2022, DayOne has invested over RM14 billion in Malaysia, with a further RM67 billion planned over the next two years. Local procurement involving Malaysian contractors, engineering firms, equipment suppliers, and professional services providers is expected to support an estimated 4,000 additional jobs over time. These investments have contributed to the development, upgrading, and long-term retention of Malaysian talent across the data center industry and adjacent sectors.

“These outcomes reflect sustained investment and capability-building over several years,” said Jamie Khoo, CEO of DayOne Data Centers,“Malaysia has been central to DayOne's development, and capabilities built here are now supporting our regional operations. We see Malaysia as a long-term strategic partner in building and operating the next generation of AI and digital infrastructure.”

