Hawx Recognized as #1 Customer Satisfaction Performer in Applause Top 10 Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawx Pest Control (Hawx) has been named the top-ranked company in the pest control“Best Customer Satisfaction” category in the 2026 Applause Top 10 Awards, which recognize home services companies that deliver consistently strong customer experiences based on verified performance data. The ranking places Hawx first among providers highlighted for customer satisfaction, following an evaluation of more than 18,000 data points across nearly 3,000 home services businesses on the Applause platform.

Applause states that the Top 10 Awards are determined entirely from platform data, including Google review ratings and customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores, with both metrics normalized for volume to recognize durable performance rather than isolated results. In the pest control segment, Hawx Smart Pest Control is ranked first in the“Best Customer Satisfaction” Top 10, with other providers in the category also recognized for strong customer feedback. This approach reflects approximately the top 2 percent of home services companies using Applause in terms of measured service quality and customer experience.

Hawx's leadership said the award aligns with its long-term emphasis on customer-centric operations. Founded in 2013 by Scott Wilson and Matt Mehr, Hawx has grown into a national provider of residential and commercial pest management services, including services for common household pests, termites, mosquitoes, insulation replacement, and more. It has focused on building standardized processes and technology-enabled workflows while allowing technicians to adapt treatments to the specific conditions of each property.

“It is encouraging to see independent customer data confirm that our service model is delivering consistent results for homeowners,” Scott Wilson, chief executive officer of Hawx, said.“Applause brings together Google reviews and customer satisfaction feedback at scale, and this recognition reflects the work our teams do every day in homes and businesses across the markets we serve.”

Applause shares that it compiles customer survey responses and review information for each participating company, adjusting scores for the number of responses to ensure statistical significance. According to program materials, the 2026 awards draw on data from thousands of companies and tens of thousands of survey responses collected through the platform, creating a comparative view of customer sentiment over time.

Within Hawx, customer feedback from Applause and other channels is incorporated into training, coaching, and process improvements. Matt Mehr, president of Hawx, said the company relies on proprietary service applications that guide technicians through each visit, document completed work, and generate detailed service tickets for customers.“Our technology helps us show customers exactly what we did on their property, note any conditions that need monitoring, and make sure that information is available the next time we visit,” he said.“That continuity is essential when different team members visit the same home over the course of a service plan.”

Hawx describes its operating approach as detail-oriented, with technicians trained to assess each property's unique layout, pest pressures, and environmental factors before recommending or carrying out treatments. The company also highlights what it calls“service recovery,” initiating prompt follow-up visits or adjustments if a customer reports that an issue has not been fully resolved. Internally, it emphasizes maintaining consistent communication across customer touchpoints, using shared records so that information provided to one representative is available to others.

Training remains central to Hawx's model. Public information about the company notes that it provides both technical instruction on pest identification and treatment methods, as well as development of customer communication skills, aiming to ensure that technicians can explain recommendations clearly and respond to on-site questions. Hawx reports that this structure supports repeatable service quality at scale and contributes to the positive feedback it receives in online reviews and satisfaction surveys.

Above all, credit belongs to the Hawx technicians who delivered the excellent service experiences that earned the company this honor. Getting a place on the Applause Top 10 reflects sustained service excellence and a proven commitment by Hawx's operations managers to meeting and exceeding customer expectations.

Mehr said recognition in the Applause Top 10 Awards underscores the importance of leveraging data-driven programs to improve the customer experience provided by home services companies.“Customer expectations continue to rise, and the tools we use at Hawx make it possible to measure performance in real time,” he said.“For Hawx, that visibility helps us reinforce what is working, identify gaps quickly, and keep investing in our teams in the field.”

Customers interested in Hawx's services can request inspections or schedule treatments through its website, where they can also find information about service plans, covered pests, and service guarantees. The company offers recurring treatment options and targeted programs for specific pest issues, with service availability varying by market.

Visit the Hawx website to learn more about its pest control services and customer experience initiatives.

About Hawx

Hawx Pest Control is a U.S.-based pest management company founded in 2013 by Scott Wilson and Matt Mehr. It provides residential and commercial pest control services across multiple states, offering solutions for a wide range of pests, including ants, spiders, termites, and mosquitoes. Hawx combines standardized operating procedures, proprietary service applications, and ongoing technician training to deliver data-informed, customer-focused service. The company emphasizes clear communication, responsive follow-up, and property-specific treatment plans designed to help protect customers' homes and businesses.

