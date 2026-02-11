Richard Baka

Honorary Professor, School of Kinesiology, Western University, London, Canada; Adjunct Fellow, Olympic Scholar and Co-Director of the Olympic and Paralympic Research Centre, Institute for Health and Sport, Victoria University

Dr Baka has been employed at Victoria University since 1979 after emigrating from Canada where he earned a BA, BPE, MA and PhD in the sport and exercise science and sport management fields. He became an Adjunct Fellow at Victoria University in 2017. He previously taught a number of units of study including 'Olympic Studies', "Comparative and International Sport', 'Personal Training” and the 'Australian Sport and Fitness Delivery System'. He has also supervised postgraduate students and was responsible for administering student and staff exchange programs worldwide as part of his role in the College of Sport and Exercise Science.

His main area of research is related to the Olympic movement, especially Australia at the Olympics. He has attended and worked at seven Olympic Games in various capacities. Richard has authored a number of journal articles, co-edited an Olympics book titled On the Periphery: New Perspectives on the Olympic Movement and presented at many conferences worldwide including being a keynote speaker. He is currently acting as the Co-Director of the Olympic and Paralympic Research Centre at Victoria University which has strong affiliations with similar Olympic Study Centres at UTS in Sydney, the University of Queensland, Western University in Canada, the German Sport University, California State Fullerton as well as the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Study Centre in Lausanne, Switzerland. He is also a member of the International Society of Olympic Historians and has previously served on the Education Commission of the Victorian Olympic Council which is a state branch of the Australian Olympic Committee.

Richard is also an Honorary Faculty Member in the School of Kinesiology at Western University in London, Canada.

1979–present Senior Lecturer, College of Sport & Exercise Science, Victoria University

ExperienceHonours

1985 Australian Fitness Leader of the Year