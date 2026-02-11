Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Smiling Depression According To Clinical Studies


2026-02-11 09:00:52
(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The post Smiling Depression According To Clinical Studies appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The person maintains a functional, optimistic, and socially adapted appearance, while internally experiencing persistent sadness, emptiness, emotional exhaustion, or affective disconnection.

It is not a lack of authenticity, but rather a learned strategy to meet expectations, avoid stigma, or protect others.

From a psychotherapeutic perspective, this“smile” is understood to act as a defense mechanism.

Smiling depression in adults is a clinical phenomenon that, from a psychotherapeutic perspective, is understood as a form of masked emotional suffering.

The person maintains a functional, optimistic, and socially adapted appearance, while internally experiencing persistent sadness, emptiness, emotional exhaustion, or affective disconnection.

It is not a lack of authenticity, but rather a learned strategy to meet expectations, avoid stigma, or protect others.

From a psychotherapeutic perspective, this“smile” is understood to act as a defense mechanism.

The therapeutic alliance is key to dismantling the need to“be okay” all the time and fostering a more compassionate relationship with oneself.

Likewise, psychotherapy promotes emotional integration: allowing joy and sadness to coexist, validating the complexity of the human experience.

Regaining emotional authenticity does not mean losing the ability to smile, but rather ensuring that smile is not a mask, but a genuine expression.

If you feel that this issue touches on central aspects of your personality, you can make an appointment with us and we can help you.

To make an appointment by phone: 8872-0670

The post Smiling Depression According To Clinical Studies appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

MENAFN11022026000216011060ID1110730270



Costa Rica News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search