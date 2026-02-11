MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Smiling Depression According To Clinical Studies appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The person maintains a functional, optimistic, and socially adapted appearance, while internally experiencing persistent sadness, emptiness, emotional exhaustion, or affective disconnection.

It is not a lack of authenticity, but rather a learned strategy to meet expectations, avoid stigma, or protect others.

From a psychotherapeutic perspective, this“smile” is understood to act as a defense mechanism.

Smiling depression in adults is a clinical phenomenon that, from a psychotherapeutic perspective, is understood as a form of masked emotional suffering.

The therapeutic alliance is key to dismantling the need to“be okay” all the time and fostering a more compassionate relationship with oneself.

Likewise, psychotherapy promotes emotional integration: allowing joy and sadness to coexist, validating the complexity of the human experience.

Regaining emotional authenticity does not mean losing the ability to smile, but rather ensuring that smile is not a mask, but a genuine expression.

