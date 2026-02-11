Bangladesh To Vote Today In First Election Since 2024 Protests

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Feb 12 (IANS) Bangladesh is set to hold its crucial parliamentary elections on Thursday, nearly 18 months after the collapse of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule following massive nationwide protests.

The country has since been governed by an interim administration, during which Bangladesh witnessed continued protests, the rise of hardline Islamic groups, and incidents of violence against minorities.

The political landscape is now expected to undergo a significant shift with the formation of a democratically elected government, with many analysts projecting the Bangladesh National Party (BNP) as the likely winner.

Following the recent death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, the BNP is currently being led by her son Tarique Rahman, who is widely seen as the frontrunner for the Prime Minister's position.

The BNP's principal challenger in the election is the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, a hardline Islamic party that previously shared an alliance with the BNP. Although political observers largely predict a BNP victory, many believe Jamaat-e-Islami could deliver its strongest electoral performance to date.

Since the removal of Sheikh Hasina from power last year, interim government Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has dissolved the Awami League and prohibited it from participating in the election.

The Awami League has strongly criticised the decision, terming the polls a "staged election" and alleging that BNP, Jamaat, and their allies are "continuously pressuring and threatening" party members as well as ordinary citizens to "force them to go to the polls".

A significant number of voters, particularly younger citizens in their 20s and 30s, are expected to participate in the electoral process for the first time since Sheikh Hasina's prolonged tenure, which ended in August 2024.

Voters aged between 18 and 37 constitute approximately 44 per cent of Bangladesh's electorate, which totals around 127 million registered voters.

Polling for the 13th National Parliament elections and the 2026 referendum will be conducted across 299 parliamentary constituencies between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., with the counting of votes scheduled to commence immediately after voting concludes.

According to a report published by leading Bangladeshi daily The Dhaka Tribune, more than 127 million voters are expected to cast their ballots in the parliamentary election, which is being held simultaneously with a nationwide referendum that could significantly alter Bangladesh's constitutional framework.

The July National Charter proposes "sweeping constitutional reforms", including imposing a two-term limit on the prime minister, restoring a neutral caretaker government system to supervise future elections, and establishing an upper house of parliament that would introduce 100 nominated members alongside the existing 350 elected lawmakers.

Out of the 127.7 million registered voters, 62.88 million are women, according to The Dhaka Tribune report. In a notable trend, around 2.7 million women have registered as first-time voters, significantly surpassing the 1.87 million newly registered male voters.

In several constituencies, particularly in parts of the Khulna division, female voters outnumber their male counterparts, prompting political parties to increasingly focus their manifestos and campaign messaging on issues concerning women voters.

Despite this growing voter participation, women remain underrepresented among candidates. Only 83 female candidates -- including 63 nominated by political parties and 20 contesting as independents -- are participating in the election, accounting for approximately four per cent of the total number of candidates.

To ensure security during the electoral process, authorities have deployed around 958,000 security personnel across the country, with increased deployment in sensitive and high-risk areas.

Additionally, more than 100,000 army personnel have been stationed to maintain law and order and to ensure the smooth conduct of polling.