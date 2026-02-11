PAHO WHO Dominica Advances Health Sector Priorities

New cooperation strategy and laboratory strengthening efforts

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

ROSEAU, Dominica, (PAHO) – The Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) Representative for Barbados and Eastern Caribbean countries, Dr Amalia Del Riego, conducted an official visit to Dominica from 4-5 February 2025, accompanied by Advisor for Health Surveillance, Disease Prevention and Control, Dr Prabhjot Singh.

The two-day visit focused on strengthening national health priorities through strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Social Services (MOHWSS). Key elements of the mission included the signing of the new Multi-Country Cooperation Strategy (MCCS) 2026–2031, the official handover of laboratory equipment and reagents to the National Laboratory, and technical discussions on ongoing and upcoming Pandemic Fund project activities.

Dominica signs the new PAHO/WHO Multi-Country Cooperation Strategy 2026-2031

The visit commenced with the signing of the Multi-Country Cooperation Strategy for Barbados and Eastern Caribbean Countries (2026-2031) by minister of health, wellness and social services, Cassanni Laville. The new strategy outlines shared priorities for advancing health and development across five strategic areas:



Health systems leadership and governance;

Communicable disease elimination;

Prevention and control of non-communicable diseases and mental health;

Person-centered care; Emergency and disaster management in the health sector.

Key related activities in the context of the MCCS priorities over the next two years were also discussed.

PAHO/WHO donates laboratory equipment to strengthen national capacity

As part of the mission, PAHO/WHO officially handed over essential laboratory equipment and reagents to the National Laboratory, located at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH). The items, valued at US$85,000, were procured in 2025 through partnerships including the Flemming Fund and the Pandemic Fund.

The donation included:



Vitek 2 equipment and consumables (Flemming Fund partnership);

Vertical –80°C freezer;

Microcentrifuge;

Pipette kits; Additional laboratory supplies supporting diagnostics and biosafety.

During a tour of the National Laboratory, the PAHO team observed that the newly installed equipment has already improved efficiency and strengthened laboratory operations.

With the installation of the Vitek 2 system, clinicians now have access to reliable, rapid diagnostics that support correct antibiotic use, alongside newly added fungal testing capabilities that guide appropriate antifungal therapy. These enhancements have notably advanced the microbiology services offered by the laboratory.

Visit to new PAHO satellite office

Dr Del Riego also visited the new location of the PAHO Satellite Office on the DCFH campus, which is currently undergoing renovation to better support program implementation in Dominica.

Advancing eastern Caribbean pandemic preparedness

The mission concluded with a technical working session on ongoing and upcoming activities under the Pandemic Fund project for the Eastern Caribbean. The meeting was led by Permanent Secretary Dr Kyra Paul and included key MOHWSS counterparts, among them Chief Medical Officer (Ag.) Dr Andy St Hilaire, National Epidemiologist Shalauddin Ahmed, chief environmental officer Tassie Thomas, and laboratory superintendent Eric Carbon.

The post PAHO – WHO Dominica advances health sector priorities appeared first on Caribbean News Global.