“Nest and Care Maintains Position as a Leading Provider of Dementia Home Care in Silver Spring, MD” - A compassionate caregiver and supportive family members share a joyful moment with an elderly gentleman at home, reflecting the warmth, stability, and specialized memory care that allows seniors to live with dignity, comfort, and meaningful connection in familiar surroundings & Care reinforces its leadership in Dementia Home Care in Silver Spring, MD, under founder and Neuro Nurse Kat Villanueva. With over 20 years of neurological experience, the agency delivers specialized memory care that promotes stability, dignity, and independence at home. Serving Montgomery and Howard Counties, Nest & Care supports both seniors and families with expert-trained caregivers, personalized plans, and compassionate partnership through every stage of cognitive change.

Silver Spring, MD - Nest & Care, a premier provider of specialized senior services, is proud to announce its continued leadership in providing Dementia Home Care in Silver Spring, MD. Under the leadership of founder Kat Villanueva, a seasoned nurse with over two decades of experience in neurological care, the agency remains dedicated to setting the gold standard for memory support. By focusing on the unique needs of families in Montgomery and Howard Counties, the agency ensures that seniors experiencing cognitive changes can remain in the comfort of their own homes while receiving expert care.

Our specialized dementia care at home in Silver Spring, MD, offers a profound benefit by creating a stable and familiar environment for those experiencing memory loss. Because routine is essential for individuals with cognitive challenges, our caregivers prioritize consistency to reduce confusion and anxiety. This personalized approach allows your loved one to maintain independence and dignity, supported by professionals who understand the nuances of their condition and can adapt to their changing needs in real time.

Furthermore, our services provide a vital lifeline for the families often referred to as the "sandwich generation." By bringing professional Dementia Home Care to the household in Silver Spring, MD, we alleviate the physical and emotional exhaustion that often falls on family members. This support allows daughters, sons, and spouses to step back from the role of primary caregiver and return to being a supportive family member, restoring balance to the home and ensuring that every interaction with their loved one is meaningful and focused on connection rather than chores.

“My personal journey with my grandmother inspired me to create a service that I wish my own mother had access to,” says Kat Villanueva, Founder of Nest & Care.“We are not just providing a service; we are providing a partnership to families. Our goal is to ensure that every senior we serve feels a sense of purpose and that their families feel a sense of relief, knowing their loved ones are in the most capable and caring hands possible.”

The expertise behind our dementia care at home in Silver Spring, MD, is rooted in Kat's extensive background as a Neuro Nurse. Every caregiver on our team undergoes a rigorous selection process, including comprehensive background checks and specialized training in memory care and behavioral symptom management. This high level of scrutiny and education ensures that we remain the top choice for families seeking a higher standard of care that goes beyond basic assistance to provide true specialized support.

As we move into 2026, Nest & Care remains committed to innovation and excellence in memory care. We continue to serve Silver Spring, Rockville, Bethesda, and the surrounding areas, helping individuals live their best lives despite changing physical and cognitive needs. Our mission remains clear: to be the best-in-class provider that families can rely on for honesty, expertise, and unwavering support throughout every stage of the aging journey.

For more information about Nest and Care, and dementia home care in Silver Spring, MD, please visit their website.

About Nest and Care:

Nest & Care is a specialized home care agency in Maryland founded by Kat Villanueva, a seasoned nurse with over 20 years of experience in neurological care. We are dedicated to providing expert Alzheimer's Home Care in Silver Spring, MD, with a focus on enhancing seniors' quality of life through meaningful companionship and personalized support. Our mission is to empower your loved ones to live with dignity and purpose in the comfort of their own homes while providing your family with much-needed peace of mind. By combining clinical expertise with a deeply personal commitment to service, we ensure that every client receives the highest standard of compassionate, specialized care.