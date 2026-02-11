Shuffle Announces New York Launch Of Proprietary 'Hyper A/B Testing' Framework To Solve Podcast Growth Stagnation

NEW YORK, NY - Shuffle, the performance-driven marketing agency, today officially announced the New York launch of its proprietary Hyper A/B Testing framework. The rollout marks a significant strategic expansion for the firm, which first gained industry prominence as a high-growth music marketing agency before spending the last several years perfecting its high-conversion systems for the global podcasting landscape.

By leveraging years of experience driving millions of streams for international music artists, Shuffle is now applying those same rigorous performance principles to solve the "Visual-to-Audio Gap"-the critical disconnect where high-engagement social media clips fail to translate into actual long-form listeners.

"We built our foundation in the music industry, where the competition for a single 'stream' is the fiercest in the world," said Shahar Caspi, Founder of Shuffle. "In the past few years, we have successfully translated those music-first conversion tactics into the podcast space. With our official New York launch, we are bringing a level of data-centric precision to creators who are tired of chasing vanity metrics and are ready for a repeatable growth engine."

The Science of Hyper A/B Testing: Beyond Simple Logic

Unlike traditional marketing tests that compare two single variables, Shuffle's Hyper A/B Testing framework utilizes multi-variable experimentation at scale. The system allows for the simultaneous testing of 10+ variations of creative assets, including:



Visual Variables: Thumbnails, cover art, and specific video edit styles (fast-cut vs. narrative-driven).

Audio Hooks: Testing various episode segments to identify which 15-second "hook" creates the highest retention. Call-to-Action (CTA) Optimization: Experimenting with the timing, tone, and placement of the "Listen Now" prompt.

By running these tests in parallel, Shuffle reaches statistical confidence within 72 hours, allowing brands to instantly shift their budget toward "winning" content while killing low-performing ads before they waste spend.

Transforming Listeners into First-Party Data Assets

One of the most innovative aspects of the New York launch is Shuffle's focus on data as a strategic asset. In an era where platform algorithms often hide listener identities from creators, Shuffle's framework converts anonymous streams into actionable first-party data.

By tracking the journey from a social media scroll to a deep-linked podcast stream, Shuffle helps brands build:



Precision Audience Profiles: Identifying the exact age, interest groups, and behavioral segments that convert at the lowest cost.

Advanced Remarketing Funnels: Re-engaging "partial listeners" who showed high interest but didn't finish an episode, bringing them back through tailored messaging. Strategic Growth Pipelines: Enabling B2B and B2C brands to use their podcast as a lead-generation tool by capturing listener intent and integrating it into their broader sales ecosystems.

Proven Results and Market Expansion

In conjunction with this expansion, Shuffle released data demonstrating that shows utilizing their conversion-first playbook achieve an average of 3.2x listener growth compared to traditional strategies. By focusing on "Listen-Through Rates" and "Return Rates" over simple impressions, Shuffle is redefining how ROI is calculated in the audio industry.

"In 2026, attention is cheap, but retention is everything," added Caspi. "Our goal is to give podcasters ownership of their audience, moving them away from the 'hope and pray' model of virality toward a predictable, scalable business asset."

About Shuffle

Founded by Shahar Caspi and Guy Tal, Shuffle is a premier growth agency specializing in performance marketing and hyper-optimization. Originally established as a music marketing powerhouse, Shuffle has spent the last several years expanding its reach, helping global brands and creators build measurable, scalable, and loyal audiences by bridging the gap between short-form social content and long-form audio consumption.

For more information or to book a strategy consultation, visit .