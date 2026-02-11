Legacy Construction Sets The Standard For Premium Custom Home Building In Portland, Maine
Comprehensive Custom Home Services
As a premier custom home builder, Legacy Construction offers a complete range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of Maine homeowners. These services include:
Custom Home Building: From initial planning to final construction, Legacy Construction works closely with clients to create the home of their dreams. Whether it's a 2,500 sq. ft. 4-bedroom home or a smaller, highly detailed project, their team ensures precision at every stage.
Home Additions & Renovations: For homeowners seeking to expand or modernize their current property, Legacy Construction provides expert addition building services that integrate seamlessly with existing structures.
Garage & Accessory Building: Functional, durable, and visually appealing garages and accessory buildings are designed and built to match the client's home and lifestyle needs.
Design & Planning Services: Clients benefit from comprehensive home design support, including custom house plans, professional consultations, and even assistance with land acquisition, thanks to Legacy Construction's licensed realtor expertise in Maine.
Trusted Expertise and Quality Craftsmanship
Legacy Construction distinguishes itself with clear communication, honest timelines, and a dedication to doing the job right the first time. Homeowners across Southern Maine consistently praise the company for its reliability, craftsmanship, and attention to detail:
“Watching our home transform through this addition was incredible. Legacy Construction communicated clearly, respected our space and vision, and delivered work that feels solid and intentional. You can tell they care about doing things the right way-and building work that lasts.” – Jennifer C., Portland, ME
Commitment to Excellence and Peace of Mind
As a BBB-certified contractor with over three decades of experience, Legacy Construction brings high-end construction capabilities to every project. Their expertise spans structural framing, roofing, exterior finishes, and complete turn-key builds. Homeowners also gain peace of mind through comprehensive warranties, including:
1 year on materials
2 years on systems
5 years on workmanship
10 years on structural coverage
This commitment ensures clients not only receive exceptional craftsmanship but also the confidence that their investment is protected.
Serving All of Southern Maine
Legacy Construction proudly serves Portland and surrounding areas, including Cape Elizabeth, Falmouth, South Portland, Scarborough, Freeport, and more. Regardless of location, the team approaches every project with the same dedication and professionalism, ensuring homeowners across Southern Maine can transform their vision into reality.
Simple 3-Step Process to Your Dream Home
Legacy Construction makes the home-building process straightforward for clients:Get Your Free Estimate: Discuss your project vision and receive a tailored plan with no pressure. Project Execution: The team begins work on your plans promptly, maintaining communication and transparency. Enjoy Your New Space: Projects are completed professionally and on schedule, ready for homeowners to enjoy.
About Legacy Construction
Legacy Construction is a Southern Maine–based custom home builder and general contractor specializing in residential construction, home additions, and renovations. Known for high-quality workmanship, integrity, and customer-focused service, Legacy Construction has earned a reputation as one of Maine's most trusted builders.
For more information or to schedule a free estimate, visit or call (207) 544-4607.
