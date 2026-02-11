Website HQ Named To Jacksonville Business Journal's Top Advertising And Marketing Agencies List For Third Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Jeane Sumner, CEO of Website HQ"Specialized WordPress and SEO agency recognized among Northeast Florida's leading marketing firms, reinforcing two decades of digital expertise from its founding team

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Website HQ, a Jacksonville-based agency specializing in WordPress website design, managed hosting, and search engine optimization, has been named to the Jacksonville Business Journal's 2026 list of Top Advertising and Marketing Agencies in Northeast Florida. This marks the third consecutive year the agency has earned a place on the prestigious ranking, which evaluates firms across the region by size, services, and market presence.

Founded in 2020 by Jeane and Scott Sumner, who bring more than two decades of combined experience in digital marketing, design, and technology since 2002, Website HQ has established itself as a trusted technical partner for businesses and agencies throughout Northeast Florida and beyond. The agency's focused approach to WordPress development, SEO strategy, and secure managed hosting sets it apart in a market dominated by full-service generalist firms.

Website HQ's results-driven methodology has produced measurable outcomes for clients across industries. In one notable engagement, the agency helped a manufacturing client go from zero online sales over five years to securing high-ticket clients within six months through a comprehensive SEO and web strategy overhaul. The agency serves as a behind-the-scenes technical partner for both business owners and other marketing agencies, delivering reliable WordPress hosting, proactive security, and data-driven search visibility strategies.

“Being recognized on the Jacksonville Business Journal's list for the third year in a row is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the results we deliver,” said Jeane Sumner, CEO of Website HQ.“We built this agency on a simple promise: business owners should be running their business, not troubleshooting their website. Our team's specialized focus on WordPress and SEO means our clients get a dedicated technical partner, not a generalist trying to be everything to everyone. That focus is what drives real, measurable growth.”

Beyond client work, Sumner has emerged as a recognized voice in the evolving intersection of SEO and artificial intelligence. She has spoken at multiple online summits on the topic of search engine optimization and AI discoverability and has been published in Arbus Magazine with a series of articles focused on local SEO strategies for businesses looking to increase their visibility in an AI-driven search landscape. Sumner was previously named a 2015 Small Business Leader of the Year by the JAX Chamber.

Website HQ offers managed WordPress hosting with built-in security and maintenance, custom website design and development, local and national SEO strategy, ADA-compliant web solutions, and Google Analytics and Search Console configuration. The agency also provides white-label WordPress and SEO services for other marketing agencies seeking a reliable technical partner.

