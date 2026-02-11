Latest Research On Hardware In The Agriculture Iot Market By Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Agriculture IoT Market"The global Agriculture IoT Market size was estimated at USD 8.50 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 8.86 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 12.61 billion in 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030.

The report " Agriculture IoT Market by Automation & Control Systems (Drones/UAVs, Guidance & Steering), Sensing & Monitoring Devices, Variable Rate Controllers, RFID Tags & Readers, LED Grow Lights, HVAC Systems, Irrigation Systems Global Forecast to 2030 " The agriculture IoT market is expected to hold a value worth USD 8.86 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.61 billion by 2030, while expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure @

Browse 244 market data Tables and 72 Figures spread through 273 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Agriculture IoT Market"

View detailed Table of Content here -

-p

The main factors contributing to the growth of the agriculture IoT market are the increasing demand for smart, energy-efficient, and sustainable IoT-based solutions across precision farming, livestock monitoring, and greenhouse automation. IoT devices are widely adopted for soil health monitoring, climate control, and automated irrigation, owing to the need for higher crop yield and resource optimization. These systems address environmental and productivity concerns by reducing water wastage, optimizing fertilizer usage, minimizing manual labor, and offering real-time data analytics and remote-control capabilities. Moreover, the global push toward sustainable agriculture and stricter environmental regulations encourages farmers and agribusinesses to adopt IoT technologies, as they support safer, cleaner, and more eco-friendly farming operations.

By Hardware, the precision aquaculture segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The precision aquaculture hardware segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the Agriculture IoT Industry during the forecast period. The adoption of precision aquaculture hardware is expanding rapidly as fish farms and hatcheries seek advanced tools to optimize productivity, reduce mortality, and maintain water quality. Temperature, pH, dissolved oxygen, and electrical conductivity sensors are increasingly deployed to enable continuous monitoring and real-time adjustments, ensuring optimal growth environments for aquatic species. Camera systems are being integrated for behavioral analysis, biomass estimation, and health assessment, helping operators detect feeding patterns, stress indicators, and early signs of disease.

By Application, the Precision farming segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2030.

The precision farming application segment is expected to account for the largest market share of the agriculture IoT market in 2030. Precision farming applications are expanding rapidly, providing farmers with real-time analytics for crop health, pest control, and yield prediction. These applications enable predictive insights, automated task scheduling, and resource optimization by processing data from multiple hardware sources. Cloud-based platforms and mobile apps make data accessible anytime, allowing informed decision-making that boosts efficiency and profitability.

Inquiry Before Buying @

By Region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the agriculture IoT market, registering the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The rapid expansion is driven by increasing food demand due to population growth and shrinking arable land, prompting the adoption of smart farming practices. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia are investing heavily in IoT-enabled solutions for precision farming, aquaculture, and livestock management. Governments across the region are rolling out subsidies and pilot projects to accelerate the use of IoT in agriculture; India's Digital Agriculture Mission and China's smart village initiatives are notable examples. In addition, agricultural exporters in the region are integrating IoT for traceability and compliance with international food safety standards. Emerging applications, including AI-powered crop health detection, automated irrigation, and aquaculture monitoring, are further accelerating growth.

Key Players

The Key Players in Agriculture IoT Companies

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.