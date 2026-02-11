OT Firewall Market Recent Trends, Growth Outlook, Size, Share, Future Scope And Demand Outlook To 2032

MENAFN - GetNews)



The global OT firewall market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%, from USD 1.23 billion in 2025 to USD 2.66 billion by 2032. One of the main factors propelling the OT firewall market is the increase in cyberattacks on vital infrastructure and industrial settings. Ransomware assaults on OT systems have risen by over 87% annually, according to recent industry statistics, underscoring the greater attention being paid to operational networks. Operators are compelled to bolster network defenses due to the increase in attacks. By limiting lateral movement, protecting critical control systems, and blocking malicious traffic, OT firewalls are becoming more widely used in industrial settings.

On-premise deployments are estimated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

On-premises deployments play a central role in the OT firewall market, particularly among large industrial organizations that operate safety-critical and latency-sensitive environments. Utilities, manufacturers, energy operators, and transportation providers continue to favor locally deployed firewalls because they offer direct control over security policies, deterministic performance, and uninterrupted protection even during connectivity outages. On-premises OT firewalls enable teams to enforce segmentation near control systems, inspect industrial protocol traffic in real time, and meet strict regulatory and data-sovereignty requirements. For many enterprises running legacy infrastructure and continuous operations, local deployment remains the preferred approach for maintaining operational reliability, protecting sensitive process data, and ensuring consistent security across plants, substations, and production sites.

By firewall type, the next-generation firewall (NGFW) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By firewall type, next-generation firewalls are seeing rapid adoption in OT environments as industrial organizations shift from basic perimeter defenses to more intelligent, context-aware security. NGFWs combine traditional firewalling with deep packet inspection, intrusion prevention, application awareness, and industrial protocol support, enabling granular policy enforcement across IT–OT boundaries. As factories deploy smart production systems and energy networks integrate digital substations and distributed assets, NGFWs help identify abnormal traffic, secure remote access, and stop lateral movement before threats reach control systems. Their support for zero-trust segmentation, real-time threat detection, and centralized policy management makes NGFWs well-suited for protecting complex industrial infrastructures while maintaining operational continuity across energy & power, manufacturing, and transportation environments.

By region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The OT firewall market in the Asia Pacific is expanding as rapid industrialization, smart manufacturing initiatives, and large-scale infrastructure development increase connectivity across operational environments. The region continues to account for a significant share of global cyber incidents, highlighting rising exposure of industrial control systems and driving a stronger focus on segmentation and access control. Governments and regulators across countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia are strengthening cybersecurity guidance for critical infrastructure, encouraging utilities, manufacturers, and transport operators to adopt purpose-built OT firewalls. At the same time, growing deployment of renewables, rail networks, smart factories, and remote industrial assets is accelerating demand for ruggedized edge firewalls, secure remote access, and protocol-aware inspection. Vendors are also expanding their regional presence and managed services to support local deployments, reinforcing the adoption of OT firewalls as a core control to protect operations, limit lateral movement, and improve resilience across Asia Pacific's energy, manufacturing, utilities, and transportation sectors.

Unique Features in the OT Firewall Market

OT firewalls track the full state of industrial sessions, including PLC to HMI and PLC to SCADA flows. They maintain context about control sequences. This matters because OT sessions are long-lived and stateful. Standard IT firewalls cannot reliably track state in process flows, leading to false blocks.

Instead of simple IP/port rules, OT firewalls whitelist specific commands. You can allow only read data or specific write operations. This reduces attack surface without locking down communication entirely.

OT firewalls support passive tap mode that monitors without impacting live systems. They learn baseline behavior, then suggest rules. This is essential in environments where downtime is not acceptable. IT firewalls often lack safe learning modes tailored to OT traffic.

OT environments require continuous operation. Firewalls support redundant pairs with seamless failover. They also support hitless updates, meaning policy changes do not drop industrial sessions.

Major Highlights of the OT Firewall Market

OT networks in industrial plants, utilities, and critical infrastructure must isolate control systems from corporate and internet traffic. Traditional IT firewalls do not handle control traffic well. OT firewalls are growing because segmentation is now required for safety and regulatory compliance.

OT firewalls go beyond port and IP rules. They understand industrial protocols like Modbus, DNP3, PROFINET, and IEC standards. This protocol awareness lets them inspect commands and block unsafe or unexpected operations without disrupting processes.

Plants cannot tolerate downtime. OT firewalls offer passive learning and simulation modes. Teams can observe rules in action before enforcement. This lowers risk of process impact during deployment.

Control loops are time sensitive. OT firewalls deliver predictable throughput and latency. This makes them suitable for real-time control environments where delays or jitter can cause faults.

Top Companies in the OT Firewall Market

The OT firewall market is led by some of the globally established players, such as Cisco (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Check Point (Israel), Fortinet (US), Open Systems International (US), Zscaler (US), OPSWAT (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Dragos (US), Tenable (US), Moxa (Taiwan), Kaspersky (Russia), Belden (US), Stormshield (France), OTFYID (UK), and Infopercept (India) among others. The key players have adopted various strategies, including developing advanced products, entering into partnerships and contracts, expanding, and acquiring companies, to strengthen their positions in the OT firewall market. The organic and inorganic strategies have helped the market players expand globally by providing advanced OT firewall solutions and services.

Palo Alto Networks is a global cybersecurity company delivering platform-based security across the network, cloud, and security operations. In the OT firewall market, Palo Alto Networks provides next-generation firewall capabilities combined with industrial visibility and zero-trust segmentation to help organizations protect critical OT assets and control systems. Its solutions support deep packet inspection, application-aware policies, and least-privilege access to reduce lateral movement between IT and OT environments. Through its industrial cybersecurity offerings and Unit 42 threat intelligence, the company enables continuous monitoring, threat prevention, and incident response for complex operational networks. Palo Alto Networks continues to strengthen its portfolio with AI-driven threat detection, cloud-native security, and identity-centric controls, supporting secure convergence of IT and OT while improving resilience across industrial and critical infrastructure environments.

Dragos is an industrial cybersecurity company focused on strengthening protection across operational technology environments through deep visibility and threat intelligence tailored to control systems. In the OT firewall market, Dragos enables organizations to assess and improve network segmentation by mapping asset connectivity, analyzing access paths, and identifying gaps in firewall policies. Through its integration of network modeling and exposure analysis, the company helps operators enforce least-privilege access, reduce lateral movement, and close unnecessary communication routes across industrial networks. Dragos also delivers OT-specific threat intelligence aligned to real adversary techniques, allowing security teams to align firewall rules with active threat behavior. These capabilities support stronger segmentation, improved firewall effectiveness, and enhanced resilience across critical infrastructure and industrial environments.