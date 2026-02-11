Harvard/MIT Businessman/Scientist Breaks Into Epic Fantasy With Rare Starred Review From Blueink

BOSTON, MA - Joseph Sterk, a veteran of the life sciences and finance industries with degrees from Harvard and MIT, has successfully added epic worldbuilding to scientific publications and drug development. His debut novel, Son of the Borderlands, has just been awarded the prestigious BlueInk Star Review, a distinction reserved for the top 5% of independently published titles. In a rare comparison for a debut author, BlueInk's critics likened Sterk's craft to George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire, describing the work as "archetypal epic fantasy" featuring "deeply developed character-driven storylines wrapped inside an impressively grand-scale narrative.

"The novel introduces readers to the Empire of Solantia and its Lord Guardian, Agni Kazirian. Known as "the Desolator," Agni is a winged warrior who must contend with more than just political assassins; he is haunted by the manipulative spirit of an emperor, the son of their god. Sterk weaves a complex web of forbidden love, political exile, and a 2,000-year history that reviewers praised for its "meticulously historied backstory" and "nonstop action." Sterk's transition from a Chartered Financial Analyst and scientist to a fantasy novelist isn't as leap-of-faith as it seems. He credits his decades in analytical research for the "psychological realism" and intricate political systems found in the book."

Sterk writes sweeping epic fantasy grounded in timeless questions of fate, power, and identity," his biography notes, highlighting a style that blends an analytical mind with a lifelong passion for mythology.

Critical highlights from the BlueInk Review include:



Character Depth: "Brilliantly three-dimensional characters (even secondary characters)."

Production Value: "Stunning illustrations... tonally spot-on and perfectly complementary." The Verdict: "An excellent beginning to the saga, not to be missed."

Son of the Borderlands is the first installment in Sterk's Rise of the Dragonlands saga. It is currently available in hardcover, eBook, and audiobook formats, maintaining a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.

About Joseph Sterk:

Joseph Sterk is a Harvard- and MIT-trained scientist and CFA with over 20 years of experience in life sciences. Son of the Borderlands marks his debut in fiction, applying his rigorous approach to world-building to the realm of epic fantasy.