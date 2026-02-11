Momentum Therapy Launches Virtual Counseling Services For High-Achieving Clients Across Wyoming

MENAFN - GetNews) Known as the "Calm-in-the-Chaos Therapist," Sara Mone offers EMDR and evidence-based care for anxiety, trauma, and midlife transitions.







Momentum Therapy has opened its virtual practice to serve clients throughout Wyoming who have been holding it together for too long. Founded by Sara Mone, MS, LPC, the practice specializes in therapy for anxious overachieving women, people navigating relational and childhood trauma, and men in midlife seeking clarity and direction.

From the outside, many of Mone's clients appear to have everything under control. They're the ones others rely on - capable, accomplished, keeping all the plates spinning. But beneath the surface, they're exhausted. Their brains won't quiet down. Sleep comes light, patience runs thin, and small inconveniences feel like emergencies.

"I've lived the anxious overachiever life myself," Mone said. "I don't ask clients to do anything I haven't wrestled with. My goal is simple: help people feel steadier in their bodies and clearer in their lives."







Mone brings a calm, grounded presence to sessions that clients describe as natural and easy to settle into. There's room for humor and laughter alongside the deeper work, and clients are gently challenged when needed while still feeling fully supported when a softer approach makes more sense.

The practice uses EMDR, parts work, and nervous system-based therapy to address anxiety and emotional overwhelm. Rather than ripping everything open at once, Mone works at a pace the nervous system can handle. That measured approach is where the name comes from - momentum builds gradually, session by session.

Momentum Therapy serves three primary populations. Anxious overachieving women arrive feeling fried despite their external success, looking to quiet perfectionism and find relief from constant mental chatter.

Clients with relational and childhood trauma often notice old patterns showing up in current relationships and want to break cycles that no longer serve them. Men in midlife frequently come after years of showing up for everyone else, searching for meaning and direction in what feels like an uncertain chapter.

Sessions take place virtually, making the practice accessible to anyone in Wyoming regardless of location. Mone operates out of Big Horn.

Momentum Therapy offers free 15-minute consultations for prospective clients considering whether the practice might be the right fit.

More information is available on the official website.