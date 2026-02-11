Jo Osborn
- Assistant Professor of Anthropology, Texas A&M University
Jo Osborn is an Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Texas A&M University. As an anthropological archaeologist and zooarchaeologist, her research investigates how human societies adapt to environmental change and disruption across diverse South American landscapes, but especially in the Central Andes. She incorporates methods such as zooarchaeology, ethnohistory, and Bayesian analysis to understand how these challenges are reflected in past subsistence and economic systems.Experience
- 2025–present Assistant Professor of Anthropology, Texas A&M University 2024–2025 Visiting Assistant Professor, University of New Mexico 2023–2024 Postdoctoral research associate, University of Exeter
- 2022 University of Michigan, PhD Anthropology
- Society for American Archaeology Institute of Andean Studies
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment