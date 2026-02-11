Assistant Professor of Anthropology, Texas A&M University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Jo Osborn is an Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Texas A&M University. As an anthropological archaeologist and zooarchaeologist, her research investigates how human societies adapt to environmental change and disruption across diverse South American landscapes, but especially in the Central Andes. She incorporates methods such as zooarchaeology, ethnohistory, and Bayesian analysis to understand how these challenges are reflected in past subsistence and economic systems.



2025–present Assistant Professor of Anthropology, Texas A&M University

2024–2025 Visiting Assistant Professor, University of New Mexico 2023–2024 Postdoctoral research associate, University of Exeter

2022 University of Michigan, PhD Anthropology



Society for American Archaeology Institute of Andean Studies

ExperienceEducationProfessional Memberships