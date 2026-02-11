Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jo Osborn

2026-02-11 07:11:56
  • Assistant Professor of Anthropology, Texas A&M University
Profile Articles Activity

Jo Osborn is an Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Texas A&M University. As an anthropological archaeologist and zooarchaeologist, her research investigates how human societies adapt to environmental change and disruption across diverse South American landscapes, but especially in the Central Andes. She incorporates methods such as zooarchaeology, ethnohistory, and Bayesian analysis to understand how these challenges are reflected in past subsistence and economic systems.

Experience
  • 2025–present Assistant Professor of Anthropology, Texas A&M University
  • 2024–2025 Visiting Assistant Professor, University of New Mexico
  • 2023–2024 Postdoctoral research associate, University of Exeter
Education
  • 2022 University of Michigan, PhD Anthropology
Professional Memberships
  • Society for American Archaeology
  • Institute of Andean Studies

