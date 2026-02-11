403
Kuwait Embassy In Oman Celebrates National Days
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- The Embassy of the State of Kuwait in the Sultanate of Oman held a celebration on Wednesday to mark the 65th National Day and the 35th Liberation Day.
The event was attended by the Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, along with several ministers, members of the Omani State Council and Shura Council, and members of the diplomatic corps in Oman.
In a statement to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the Kuwaiti Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Al-Hajri, extended his warmest congratulations to the Kuwaiti political leadership and people.
He affirmed that the State of Kuwait is witnessing comprehensive development across all sectors under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
Ambassador Al-Hajri stated that, the State of Kuwait, since its independence, has steadily progressed towards development and prosperity, guided by the wisdom of its leadership, the unity of its people, and its deeply rooted values.
In his address at the Kuwaiti Embassy reception, Ambassador Al-Hajri hailed the earnest desire of the leadership of both countries in elevating bilateral relations to broader and more comprehensive levels considering the rapidly evolving regional challenges that necessitate continuous coordination.
He recalled His Highness the Amir of Kuwait visit to the sisterly Sultanate of Oman in October 2025, and his meeting with the Sultan of Oman.
This visit marked a significant milestone in the historically deep-rooted relations between the two countries and underscored the alignment of the two leaders' visions on numerous regional and international issues, he added. (end)
