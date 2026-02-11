IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Ex-SC Judge Markandey Katju Sparks Debate Over 'One Country' Claim

Former Supreme Court judge and Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Markandey Katju, has sparked a debate over the upcoming much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 clash between Team India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

The marquee fixture of the tournament will take place as per the schedule after Pakistan overturned their decision to boycott the clash against Team India, following the interventions from the Sri Lanka Cricket, Bangladesh Cricket Board, Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), and Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja-led ICC delegation. A crucial meeting took place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi to find a possible resolution to the boycott row.

Pakistan had earlier remained adamant about boycotting the clash against Team India, in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were removed from the marquee event after refusing to play their group-stage matches in India due to 'security concerns', a stance rejected by the International Cricket Council.

'I Regard India and Pakistan as One Country'

As Team India will take on Pakistan in the much-anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup 2026, former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju expressed a unique perspective amid the hype and excitement around the marquee fixture.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Kajtu expressed his support for India and Pakistan, calling them 'his teams', explaining that both countries were 'temporarily' separated due to the British-imposed 'bogus' two-nation theory in 1967. The former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court believes that India and Pakistan are destined to be reunited one day.

“I will therefore regard whichever team's victory in the match as my team's victory, since I regard both teams as my teams. It is a win-win situation so far as I am concerned, though others are entitled to their own opinion,” Katju added.

Historically, India and Pakistan were part of a single nation before the partition of 1947, which a former Supreme Court judge refers to as a 'British swindle' designed to divide Hindus and Muslims, preventing a united India from emerging as a major industrial power.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, led the movement for a separate Muslim nation, which resulted in the creation of Pakistan during the 1947 partition, separating the two countries politically, while Katju views them as historically one.

Katju's Opinion Sparks Debate

Markandey Katju's opinion that India and Pakistan are 'historically one nation' has sparked a widespread debate on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), with users sharing their thoughts on the former Supreme Court judge's perspective.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), netizens expressed a mix of confusion, criticism, and debate over Katju's remarks. Some questioned the practicality and logic behind his views, while others saw it as a delusion or a politically sensitive opinion. A few highlighted the historical idealism versus realities, while others mocked his idea of a reunited India and Pakistan, reflecting the polarized reactions online.

Reading this, I am honestly confused about what the person is actually trying to say one hand, they're talking about a cricket match between India and Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled in Colombo, which is a normal sporting event then suddenly it shifts... twitter/0cPUukZqxo

- Diggy (@Digvija73188705) February 11, 2026

Us hisaab se toh India was extended upto Indonesia incl thailand, vietnam, cambodia and malaysia, i regard all these countries along with Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Srilanka as India (Akhand Bharat) only... Asia cup kiske saath khelenge phir?

- smart india inc (@smartindiainc1) February 11, 2026

A point well made between Idealism and Realism. Politics govern by the latter rather than the former reality must be accepted as is rather than as it should be.

- Pankaj Shah (@shah_pankaj50) February 11, 2026

sir if thats the case why dont you shift your base to islamabad or karachi, i will sponsor your ticket

- Rahul (@Rahulbh82196560) February 11, 2026

For your this opinion,I suggest you to remove 'k' from your name to show your true face!!

- Pravin kumar (@pravinp1101) February 11, 2026

Maybe in the 1980s, but not now. We are so ahead, and they are so behind. We are the 4rth largest economy. Where are Pakistan and Bangladesh?

- Atiswan Goel (@TheGreyFlag) February 11, 2026

People don't inject themselves with filth that can kill them. Pakistan, although established in good faith by their leaders have failed to evolve into anything meaningful. Thier country's GDP is lesser than that of Maharashtra while thier population is twice as much.

- Arjun (@arj1989) February 11, 2026

Only an Indian can think this way may be dumbasses otherwise but at least they aren't this delusional.

- Anant Bhatia (@Antz_Bin) February 11, 2026

No need of one sided secular country sir. We have already given our land to the toxic, 3rd class, pedo worshippers. Only way forward is to declare Bharat as Hindurashtra and who ever feels insecure can fuck off to other countries

- 1807@aa (@akhilmk44026026) February 11, 2026

Pakistan is a cowardly nation with an extremely radicalised population. Until the radiation is eliminated reunion is a distant dream

- Firmly Grounded (@_FirmlyGrounded) February 11, 2026

If there is no anti-Indians, terrorists in Pakistan or Bangladesh, all would be one. Its only certain vile groups cause a rift between nations using religion as propaganda

- Sandeep V (@sandeepvnair) February 11, 2026

Imagine his judgement, thank god he retired

- Sanjay Kumar (@skd3407003) February 11, 2026

Don't see that happening in the next 300-400 years.

- Saurav Trivedi (@Auravauraa) February 11, 2026

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan's cricketing encounters have been restricted to ACC and ICC tournaments after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indefinitely suspended the bilateral series following the 2016 Uri Attack.

After the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025, tensions escalated between India and Pakistan, prompting the BCCI to reiterate that no bilateral cricket would be played with Pakistan and further hardening the diplomatic and sporting divide between the two nations. However, the BCCI agreed to allow Team India to play Pakistan in ICC and ACC tournaments.