Moon River Moly Ltd. Announces $9 Million LIFE Offering

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moon River Moly Ltd. (TSXV: MOO) (OTCQB: MRIVF) (" Moon River " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the " Lead Agent "), on its own behalf and, if applicable, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents ") in connection with a "best efforts" private placement of up to 10,588,235 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.85 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of up to approximately $9,000,000 (the " Offering "). The Company has also granted the Agents an option to sell up to an additional 15% of the Units, exercisable by notice in writing to the Company, at any time not less than 48 hours prior to the Closing Date (as defined below). The Offering is subject to raising minimum gross proceeds of $2,800,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at price of $1.15 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date, provided that the Warrants may not be exercised for a period of 60 days following the Closing Date.

The Units will be offered (i) pursuant to the "listed issuer financing exemption" under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "), as amended and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption of the Canadian Securities Administrators (the " LIFE Exemption ") in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec; and (ii) in offshore jurisdictions, pursuant to available exemptions from the prospectus, registration or other similar requirements in such offshore jurisdictions, such that no prospectus, registration statement or similar document is required to be filed in any such offshore jurisdiction, in each case, in accordance with applicable laws. The securities issued under the LIFE Exemption will not be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document (the " Offering Document ") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at and on the Company's website at: Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 26, 2026, or such other date as is mutually agreed upon by the Company and the Lead Agent (the " Closing Date "). Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to commence baseline environmental studies and further engineering studies to advance and derisk the Davidson molybdenum-copper-tungsten project located near Smithers, British Columbia, as recommended in the updated preliminary economic assessment released on December 23, 2025, and to continue to do further studies to derisk and advance the Endako Mine, located in central British Columbia, as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes, as further described in the Offering Document.

In consideration for their services, the Company has agreed to pay the Agents a cash commission equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds from the Offering and issue to the Agents warrants (the " Broker Warrants ") equal to 7.0% of the number of Units issued under the Offering. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Unit at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date.

The Units (and the underlying securities) to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Moon River

Moon River is a Canadian-based resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects. Moon River is focused on the development of the Davidson Property which hosts a large molybdenum-tungsten deposit and is located near Smithers, British Columbia. The Company also holds 25% of one of the largest molybdenum mines in North America, the Endako Mine Complex also located in British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Parisotto, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, at (416) 800-1753 or....

