Clairvest Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

December 31, 2025 book value was $1,255 million or $91.66 per share compared with $1,154 million or $83.92 per share as at September 30, 2025, up 9% in the quarter

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $105.1 million or $7.65 per share, primarily due to two investment realizations as described below

Net income for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 was $49.7 million, or $3.74 per share

Clairvest and Clairvest Equity Partners VI (“CEP VI”) sold their interest in F12 (“F12”), realizing a 4.6x multiple on invested capital at closing

Clairvest and CEP VI agreed to sell their interest in Acera Insurance Services Ltd. (“Acera Insurance”). The transaction closed subsequent to quarter end, realizing a 3.0x multiple on invested capital

Clairvest and Clairvest Equity Partners VII (“CEP VII”) entered into an agreement to acquire the operations of MGM Northfield Park (“Northfield Park”), a regional racino in Northfield, Ohio, from MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) (“MGM”) Clairvest repurchased for cancellation 60,500 shares during the quarter for a total cost of $4.3 million



Clairvest's book value was $1,255 million or $91.66 per share as at December 31, 2025, compared with $1,154 million or $83.92 per share as at September 30, 2025. For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Clairvest recorded net income of $105.1 million, or $7.65 per share, which was primarily driven by two investment realizations as described below. Also during the quarter, Clairvest purchased and cancelled 60,500 common shares at an average price of $71 per share, or a total cost of $4.3 million. The share cancellation added $0.09 per share to the book value.

During the quarter, Clairvest and CEP VI sold their interest in and received proceeds of $164 million representing a 4.6x multiple on invested capital. Clairvest's portion was $44.1 million, compared to a carrying value of $23.2 million as at September 30, 2025.

Also during the quarter, Clairvest and CEP VI agreed to sell their interest in Acera Insurance. The transaction closed subsequent to quarter end, where Clairvest and CEP VI received $325 million in cash plus $81.5 million in a promissory note. Clairvest's portion of the proceeds was $87.9 million in cash and $22.1 million of the promissory note. The carrying value as at December 31, 2025 was $107 million compared with $53 million as at September 30, 2025. The transaction, inclusive of the principal value of the promissory note, generated a 3.0x multiple on invested capital.

Also during the quarter, Clairvest and CEP VII entered into an agreement to acquire Northfield Park, a racino near Cleveland, Ohio, from MGM for US$546 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The completion of the transaction is subject to gaming and other regulatory approvals. Clairvest, CEP VII, funds managed by it, and co-investors are expected to invest approximately US$165 million in equity in connection with the transaction, Clairvest's portion of which is expected to be approximately 25%. As part of the agreement, Clairvest and CEP VII have funded US$41 million into an escrow account prior to closing of the acquisition.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, the net income was $49.7 million, or $3.74 per share. The net income for the nine months also reflected a $128 million write down of Head Digital Works which occurred during the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

As at December 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and temporary investments excluding marketable securities, as reported under IFRS, were $217 million. In addition, our acquisition entities held $119 million in cash, cash equivalents and temporary investments as at December 31, 2025 bringing total available cash to $336 million. In aggregate, this represented 27% of our book value as at December 31, 2025, or approximately $25 per share.

“At Clairvest, our success is rooted in partnering with aligned and exceptional management teams, and our two most recent exits in CEP VI are a strong reflection of that approach: in the technology services sector and Acera in the insurance services sector. Both outcomes demonstrate our ability to help our entrepreneur partners achieve their ambitious growth plans and build strategically significant businesses. These realizations further reinforce the positive momentum we are seeing in CEP VI, our 2020 vintage fund. As we look ahead to the remainder of the fiscal year, I am encouraged by the opportunities in our pipeline, and we remain committed to supporting the entrepreneurial vision and ambition that drives long-term value creation.

Someone who embodied that vision, along with the integrity, drive and wisdom to turn ideas into a lasting reality was Lionel Schipper, who passed away last week. Lionel was a founding member of Clairvest's board, a trusted advisor and steadfast supporter of our company since its inception, offering thoughtful guidance, encouragement and oversight throughout his 39-year tenure at Clairvest. We will miss Lionel deeply. We extend our sincere condolences to Lionel's family and loved ones, and we remain profoundly grateful for his enduring impact on Clairvest and on us as individuals,” said Ken Rotman, CEO of Clairvest.